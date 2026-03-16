Malawi: PAC Moves to Subpoena Attorney General After Last-Minute No-Show in Amaryllis Hotel Probe

Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Steve Baba Malondera has informed members of the committee that officials from the Office of the Attorney General of Malawi will not appear before the committee as expected, after the office wrote Parliament at the last minute indicating that its representatives were unable to attend the scheduled hearing.

Malondera disclosed the development on Monday morning at the Parliament Building, where legislators had convened to question officials from the Attorney General's office over their role in the controversial purchase of Amaryllis Hotel by the Public Service Pension Trust Fund.

Reading the contents of the letter to members of the committee, Malondera said the communication from the Attorney General's office formally notified Parliament that its officers would not be able to attend the meeting. The announcement immediately drew concern among committee members, who had been expecting legal clarification on the government's involvement in the multibillion-kwacha transaction that has become one of the most closely scrutinised public finance issues in recent months.

In response to the development, Malondera directed the Parliament of Malawi Legal Department to initiate steps to subpoena the Attorney General of Malawi, stressing that Parliament possesses the legal authority to compel public officials to appear before its oversight committees.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The committee has the powers to summon any public officer when conducting its oversight work," Malondera said, insisting that the Attorney General must appear before PAC to explain the legal aspects surrounding the hotel purchase.

The PAC chair also revealed that the tense atmosphere surrounding the inquiry has escalated to the point where security concerns have emerged. Malondera told the committee that on Sunday he personally contacted Richard Luhanga, the Malawi Police Service Inspector General, requesting security protection for committee members.

According to Malondera, he and several members of the committee have been receiving threats linked to the ongoing investigation into the hotel deal.

Earlier in the meeting, Patricia Kaliati, Member of Parliament for Mulanje West, had already raised concern after officials from the Attorney General's office failed to arrive at the scheduled time for the hearing.

The absence of the legal officials now raises fresh questions about the government's readiness to cooperate with parliamentary oversight, particularly as lawmakers intensify scrutiny of the K128.7 billion acquisition of Amaryllis Hotel--an investment that has triggered nationwide debate over transparency, procurement procedures, and the protection of public pension funds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PAC is currently conducting a series of hearings aimed at establishing how the purchase was authorised, whether due diligence was properly followed, and what role government institutions--including the Attorney General's office--played in approving the transaction.