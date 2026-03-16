Ghana: Consumers to Pay Less for Power, Water From April 1

THE Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced reductions in electricity and water tariffs, effective April 1, 2026, for the second quarter tariff review.

The commission indicated that electricity tariffs would reduce by an average of 4.81 per cent, while water tariffs would decline by 3.06 per cent.

Announcing the decision on Friday, PURC said the review was influenced by improvements in key economic indicators and its mandate to protect consumers while ensuring the financial viability of utility providers.

Residential lifeline consumers (0-30 kWh) will pay 86.90 pesewas per kWh, down from 88.37 pesewas, while households consuming 0-300 kWh will pay 196.88 pesewas per kWh, reduced from 200.21 pesewas.

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Non-residential customers consuming 0-300 kWh will pay 177.75 pesewas per kWh, down from 180.76 pesewas, while those consuming 301 kWh and above will pay 216.49 pesewas per kWh, reduced from 224.64 pesewas.

Large-scale consumers under the Special Load Tariff category will also see reductions, with low voltage customers paying 232.11 pesewas per kWh, down from 269.77 pesewas, and high voltage customers paying 182.12 pesewas per kWh, reduced from 215.34 pesewas.

For water, residential lifeline consumers (0-5 cubic metres) will pay GH¢5.93 per cubic metre, down from GH¢6.12, while consumption above five cubic metres will reduce from GH¢10.83 to GH¢10.50 per cubic metre.

Non-residential consumers will pay GH¢17.76 per cubic metre, down from GH¢18.33, while commercial users will pay GH¢31.78 per cubic metre, reduced from GH¢32.79.

Sachet water producers will pay GH¢27.97 per cubic metre, down from previous reductions. Public institutions and government departments will pay GH¢15.25 per cubic metre, reduced from GH¢15.74, while public standpipes will drop from GH¢7.33 to GH¢7.11 per cubic metre.

Tariffs for ports and harbours will reduce from GH¢42.88 per cubic metre to GH¢41.57, while bulk supply rates will fall from GH¢10.40 to GH¢10.08 per cubic metre.

The commission explained that the decision was influenced by the improved performance of the cedi, which appreciated against the United States dollar, with a projected exchange rate of GH¢11.19 to one US dollar compared with GH¢12.00 in the previous quarter.

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Inflation between December 2025 and February 2026 stood at 4.17 per cent, representing a decline of about 48 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

It noted that the cost of natural gas increased slightly by 2.84 per cent from 7.87 dollars per MMBtu to 8.09 dollars per MMBtu, but overall indicators favoured tariff reductions.

The electricity generation mix remained unchanged at 20.9 per cent hydro and 79.1 per cent thermal, as outlined in the 2025 Multi-Year Tariff Order.

The commission also introduced a commercial tariff for electric vehicle charging stations for the first time, set at 201.60 pesewas per kWh with a monthly service charge of GH¢50,000 to promote the green energy transition.

Dr Shafic Suleman, Executive Secretary of PURC, said the commission would continue to monitor utility providers in order to ensure value for money and improved service delivery. He added that the decision balanced consumer protection with the financial sustainability of service providers while supporting Ghana's energy transition.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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