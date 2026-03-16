Ghana: 2 Days Holiday Declared for Eid-UL-Fitr and Shaqq Day Celebrations

The government has declared Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2026, as statutory public holidays to mark this year's Eid-ul-Fitr and Shaqq Day celebrations.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announced that an additional public holiday will be observed on Monday, March 23, because one of the statutory holidays falls on a weekend.

"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2026 mark Eid-Ul-Fitr and Shaqq Days, which are statutory public holidays," the minister said in a statement in Accra on Friday.

He explained that since March 21 falls on a Saturday, President John Dramani Mahama has issued an Executive Instrument declaring Monday, March 23, as an additional public holiday across the country.

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According to the Interior Minister, the decision was taken in line with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), which allows the President to declare an extra holiday when a statutory public holiday falls on a weekend.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and is widely celebrated by Muslims in Ghana and across the world with prayers, charity, and family gatherings.

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