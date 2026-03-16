Nigeria: Customs' Wives Educate Students On Waste Management, Tree Planting

The Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA) has organised an environmental education workshop in Lagos aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and climate awareness among students and members of the association.

The workshop, themed " Green Borders: Advancing Environmental Stewardship for a Carbon Responsible Future," was organised under the leadership of Chinatu Udo Nwokorie, Chairperson of COWA at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command and Ajoke Otunla, chairperson of COWA at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command (MMAC).

The programme was held across the two commands located in Ikeja, Lagos, bringing together members of the association, customs officers, students and school administrators to promote environmental responsibility.

According to the COWA, the workshop was designed to improve climate literacy, promote nature based climate solutions, introduce the principles of the three Rs of waste management which include reduce, reuse and recycle, mobilise multi stakeholder collaboration and launch pilot hubs for the Green Barracks model.

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The initiative was introduced by the president of COWA, Kikelomo Adeniyi, with the aim of encouraging school children to adopt environmental friendly practices such as tree planting and proper waste disposal as a way of addressing poor waste management.

As part of the programme, the association visited two schools in Lagos State where students participated in tree planting exercises.

The schools include Bright Sun College located in Agidingbi, Ikeja, and Goldscholars Model School in Ijegun, Lagos.

During the exercise, students planted trees in designated areas within their school premises. Selected students were also assigned the responsibility of monitoring and nurturing the trees to ensure their growth.

COWA also donated trash cans to the schools to encourage proper waste disposal and educate the students on the dangers of poor waste management and environmental pollution.

The event was attended by the Customs Area Controller of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, Comptroller Chidi Nwokorie, and the Customs Area Controller of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, Comptroller Godwin A. Otunla.

Both customs chiefs urged members of the association to leverage the opportunities provided by COWA to strengthen unity among members and contribute meaningfully to the development of the organisation.

They emphasised the need for collaboration between the two commands, noting that working together would help the association achieve its welfare and empowerment objectives for officers' wives and their families.

The Chairperson of COWA at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command (MMAC), Mrs Chinatu Udo Nwokorie, in her words urged members of the association to place humanity first, stressing the importance of empowering their homes and supporting their spouses while also striving for personal development.

She noted that empowering women within the customs community would help strengthen families and enhance the growth of the association despite the challenges often associated with empowerment initiatives.

Speaking on the tree planting and waste disposal initiative, Nwokorie said caring for the environment begins with small but consistent actions such as planting trees and disposing waste properly.

Also speaking, the chairperson of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, Mrs Ajoke Otunla, welcomed participants to the workshop and commended the association for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

She noted that the theme of the programme highlights the importance of collective responsibility in protecting the environment, adding that the future of communities depends largely on how well environmental resources are managed today.

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Otunla explained that the initiative was designed to educate students and members of the association on climate literacy, tree planting and proper waste management as practical steps toward building a greener society.

She also urged the students to take the tree planting exercise seriously by nurturing the trees planted within their school premises.

Otunla encouraged members of the association to continue supporting initiatives that promote environmental stewardship, noting that such efforts will help create a healthier environment for future generations.

A major highlight of the programme was the inauguration of a unified COWA structure for the MMIA and MMAC commands in Ikeja.

The two commands had previously operated together before they were separated to improve operational efficiency.