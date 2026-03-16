Nigeria: Six Foods That Make Your Skin Healthy, Smooth, and Glowy

1

Fatty Fish

To get healthy, glowy skin, don't skimp on Fish. Yes, you heard that! Integrate fish into your diet. Mackerel is quite common, and you can also go for Sardine, Anchovies, Salmon and Herring. These are rich sources of Omega -3 that will ensure your skin is robust and moisturised. It may help fight psoriasis and lupus, according to healthline.com. They also help improve skin elasticity, manage acne, and protect the skin from the harsh UV rays of the sun.

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2

Seeds

Fancy a bit of seeds for healthy skin? Seeds also support your skin's health. Walnuts are fantastic! They have essential fatty acids that your body cannot produce. You will also find omega-3 fats, magnesium, and arginine useful, as they may help reduce skin inflammation. Do not ignore Sunflower seeds as well! They are rich in skin-boosting nutrients, with high levels of monounsaturated and omega-6 fats, which may help reduce cholesterol levels and inflammation.

3

Sweet Potatoes

Wanting a shot of daily beta carotene? Then fall in love with sweet potatoes. Beta carotene is a form of provitamin A that can be converted to vitamin A in your body! You can also find this super vitamin in carrots and spinach. Better start loving your greens! Sweet potato has enough beta carotene to give you over six times the DV of vitamin A, according to healthline.com. Call it an inner sunscreen! It protects your skin from UV radiation, helping prevent wrinkles and sunburn, among other benefits.

4

Tomatoes

These red cherry-like veggies (technically fruits) are a top source of vitamin C and all major carotenoids, including lycopene. Since tomatoes are rich in carotenoids, they help keep your skin healthy. Beta carotene, lutein, and lycopene protect your skin from sun damage, reducing oil, increasing collagen, and tightening pores. Here's one little tip: enjoy tomatoes with olive oil. Fat is known to help increase absorption of carotenoids!

5

Green Tea

Enjoy taking a cuppa?! Then go for Green tea! Experts say it could help protect your skin from ageing and damage. The nourishing ingredients in green tea are catechins! They enhance your skin's health in many ways, including sun protection and sebum reduction. It's hydrating as well. To enjoy its full benefits, take it without milk. And if you have a stomach ulcer, go gently on it or avoid it completely and seek an alternative to this beautiful catechins-infused tea.

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6

Dark Chocolate

Yes, yup and yep! Dark chocolate is making this list of lovelies. It's not just a decadent, indulgent snack; it's also packed with nutritious ingredients like cocoa, whose benefits are massive for skin health. A constant intake of water gives you hydrated, healthy, smooth skin that's protected from sunburn.