Nigeria: Waiting for the Hangman - How 133 Nigerians Joined the Death Row in One Year

Pastor, soldier, monarch among new convicts, CLO says govs afraid to sign death warrants

About 133 Nigerians are awaiting execution after being sentenced to death by competent courts for taking the lives of other people and committing other heinous crimes within the past 12 months.

Though governors of the affected states have yet to sign their death warrants, as is usually the case in the country, most of the sentences followed convictions by the courts after they were found guilty based on overwhelming evidence presented during proceedings.

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2 Bag Death Sentence In Bauchi

Courts in Bauchi sentenced two persons to death by hanging while seven others received life imprisonment for various serious offences, including rape, robbery, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The Bauchi State Judicial Service Commission said the harshest punishment was handed to Muhammad Maina and Yakubu Adamu, who were convicted for violent robbery attacks carried out in parts of the state. The courts ordered the duo to be executed by hanging after establishing their direct involvement in the crimes.

Seven others -- Shehu Isa, Adamu Adamu, also known as Nalele, Mohammed Bello, Kabiru Ahmed, Muhammad Jibrin, also called Al-Amin, Usman Bello, popularly known as Maigamo, and Manu Umaru, alias Alhaji Manu -- were sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of fine for offences ranging from rape and conspiracy to robbery, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

5 Sentenced To Death In Bayelsa

Five persons were sentenced to death by hanging in Bayelsa State within the past 12 months for offences ranging from conspiracy and kidnapping to murder.

A review of court judgements in the state shows that the convictions were delivered by the Bayelsa State High Court after lengthy trials.

On 28 December 2025, a Bayelsa State High Court sentenced 28-year-old Joseph Fekala to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Kate Oguoh.

The incident occurred in July 2022 in the Okaka area of Yenagoa after an argument over N50, 000 the victim had earlier given him.

During the trial, the court heard that Fekala killed the 25-year-old woman and buried her body in his room.

Delivering judgement after about three years of trial, Justice Ineikade Eradiri found him guilty of murder, improper handling of a corpse and burying a body in an unapproved place.

The court rejected the defence claims that the accused was insane or acted in self-defence and ruled that the evidence showed he was aware of his actions at the time of the crime.

Although Fekala knelt in the dock and begged for mercy before sentencing, the judge said the law was clear on punishment for murder and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Earlier, on 28 January 2025, another Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa sentenced four persons to death by hanging for conspiracy and kidnapping.

The convicts were identified as Manager Etonzor, Daniel Derietiedei, Inimotimi Rufus and Tari Firstman.

Presiding judge, Justice Patience Diri, in the suit numbered YHC/43C/2021, ruled that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the four men violated provisions of the Bayelsa State Anti-Kidnapping Law of 2013.

According to the prosecution, the gang attacked the worksite of November Dredging Company in Ayama Ijaw, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, where they abducted the company's 28-year-old secretary at gunpoint.

Despite the convictions, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has not signed any death warrant since assuming office, meaning none of the condemned inmates has been executed.

Reacting to the situation, Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Bayelsa, Comrade David West, criticised governors who refuse to sign death warrants.

According to him, the law clearly requires governors to approve executions after courts pass death sentences.

10 To Hang In Kebbi

Ten persons were sentenced to death within the past year by various courts in Kebbi State.

Our correspondent gathered that the convicts were sentenced to death for capital homicide offences.

Spokesman of the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Bashir Usman, when contacted, said he could not be certain of the actual number of those on death row but confirmed that there are only ten.

"You know I am newly appointed by the new Commissioner of Police as the Public Relations Officer of the Command," SP Usman said.

Sergeant, 2 Others For Execution In Plateau

In Plateau, three persons were sentenced to death: two by the Plateau State High Court and the third by the General Court Martial at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in 2025.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the Plateau State High Court, presided over by Chief Justice David Mann in 2025, sentenced a police officer, Sgt. Ruya Auta, to death by hanging for the 2020 murder of a 300-level student of the University of Jos.

The killing of the student, Rinji Bala, occurred during a COVID-19 lockdown, and the court found that the student was shot in the back.

Similarly, a Nigerian soldier, Private Lukman Musa, serving with the 3 Division in Jos, was also sentenced to death by hanging by a General Court Martial at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment for the murder of a tricycle rider, Abdulrahman Isa, in Bauchi State.

Also, during the period under review, the State High Court sentenced a former student of Government Technical College, Bukuru, to death by hanging for the 2021 murder of his teacher, Mr Job Dashe, whom he stabbed in the stomach.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, to comment on the matter were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to enquiry text messages sent by our correspondent.

7 Sentenced To Death In Kwara

Seven persons were sentenced to death by various courts in Kwara State in the last 12 months.

On 31 July 2025, a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin sentenced AbdulRahman Bello, the killer of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal, to death by hanging.

Delivering judgement on the celebrated case, Justice Hannah Ajayi described the gruesome murder of Hafsoh as the highest degree of human wickedness.

Also on 3 November 2025, a Kwara State High Court presided over by Justice M.O. Folorunsho sentenced three persons to death by hanging for armed robbery and conspiracy.

The convicts are John Ndubuisi, Bolakale Quadri and Toheeb Suleiman. They were found guilty of robbing Aremu Dayo in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, in March 2024.

On Thursday, 5 March 2026, a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin sentenced two men, Abubakar Sodiki and Abubakar Mohammed, to death by hanging.

The convicts were prosecuted for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

3 Sentenced To Death In Osun

Although the number of convicts on death row in Osun could not be ascertained through the Ministry of Justice because of the processing mechanism that resides with the Nigeria Correctional Service, three people have been convicted and sentenced to death in the state in the past 12 months.

The convicts, Muyideen Tunji, Yusuf Muslim and Rabiu Fatai, were sentenced to death by hanging by an Osun State High Court sitting in Iwo for killing a 53-year-old widow for money ritual.

The trio was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Fatimah Sodamade on 31 January 2022 on a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder and unlawful possession of human parts.

Imo Has 5 Inmates On Death Row

According to the spokesperson for Imo State Custodial Centre, CSC Goodluck Uboegbulam, in the past 12 months, four males and one female were sentenced to death.

Their offences ranged from kidnapping to murder.

However, LEADERSHIP Sunday can confirm that only governors can approve a death sentence, but to date, no Imo State governor, whether past or present, has approved any hanging.

A recent visit to Owerri Custodial Centre showed the IDR well fed, with heavy biceps, suggesting they were exercise buffs.

An official who pleaded anonymity said they were kept healthy before execution, adding that they were well fed to fulfil the requirements.

Pastor, Soldier, Monarch, 15 Others On Death Row In Akwa Ibom

About 18 convicts are awaiting the hangman's noose for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, murder, armed robbery and terrorism in Akwa Ibom State within the last 12 months, LEADERSHIP Sunday findings have revealed.

According to records from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice, most convicted criminals were represented by state government lawyers because they could not afford legal counsel.

Some of the convicts awaiting State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno's signature on their death warrants, it was gathered, include one Nse James Asuquo (armed robbery/terrorism); Police Corporal Mbazigwe Chinedu and his co-accomplice, Isaac Eddy Ndeesor, a bus conductor (murder/armed robbery); and a traditional ruler in Uyo and two palace officials to be hanged for murder.

Listed for execution for murder is one Prince Emmanuel Umoh, a pastor of the Winners Chapel Church, Etoi, in Uyo Local Government Area, for murdering his church's landlord, and one Anwanga Effiong Udofia, who is also awaiting execution for murder.

Four convicts who kidnapped Chief Udom, a former ExxonMobil worker and proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic, Ukanafun LGA, were also listed to keep a date with death for chopping off the victim's arm after collecting the ransom.

A dismissed soldier, Corporal Iweh, is to be executed for murdering a car owner who offered to give him a lift along the East-West Road to the Ikot Abasi portion, but he killed him with a military rifle and fled with the car.

Another soldier, Lance Corporal Promise Okokon Usoro (murder); another was listed for death for killing his elder brother (murder); a Sea Pirate convicted for armed robbery and others.

Prison authorities have lamented overcrowded cells in view of successive governors since the return of democracy in 1999 not signing death warrants for executions to ease congestion across the four prison formations in Uyo, Eket, Ikot Abasi and Ikot Ekpene LGAs.

21 Sentenced To Death In Ekiti

No fewer than 21 persons were sentenced to death by courts in Ekiti State over the past year.

A source in the State High Court information department, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Ado-Ekiti on the condition of anonymity, said the number of convicts on death row in the state during the period under review is not less than 20.

The offences committed by those sentenced to death over the past 12 months include armed robbery, possession of firearms, murder, conspiracy, cultism and kidnapping.

Some cases involved four persons: Oye Wole Oluwatobi, Damilola Christopher, Tope Ojo, and Temitope, who were convicted for armed robbery in January 2025.

The duo Oluwasegun Folorunso was sentenced to death in March 2025 for armed robbery and conspiracy.

In April 2025, Onileowo Rotimi and Adetola Ayodele were convicted for armed robbery and kidnapping. In May 2025, David Isaiah was sentenced to death for murder.

In October 2025, Shadrach Apos, Lucky Apos and Adunola Precious were sentenced to death for murder.

Seven persons - Jimoh Azeez, Oyebanji Jimoh, Bolaji Ayodele Stephen, Olorunfemi Busayo, Adeniyi Adewumi, Idowu Sunday and Ibrahim Alausa - were convicted for armed robbery and cultism in November 2025.

In the same month, Adejuwon Kehinde and Adeniyi Dayo were sentenced to death by the court.

Additionally, Lasisi Afeez, Ilesanmi Seun and Ajewole Peter were sentenced to death in January 2026.

5 Sentenced To Death In Gombe

Two separate court rulings in Gombe State handed down five death sentences by hanging over the past 12 months.

LEADERSHIP Sunday findings show the sentences were issued by different High Courts across the state, primarily for culpable homicide, a capital offence under the Penal Code applicable in northern Nigeria.

In December 2025, High Court 8 in Gombe sentenced Sulei Yerima, the District Head of Bangunji, and Shedrack Aliyu Kwan to death by hanging over their involvement in a homicide in Shongom Local Government Area.

Presided over by Justice Abdulsalam Mohammad, the court found the traditional ruler and Kwan guilty of conspiracy and homicide.

The case dates back to 2017, when the defendants conspired to attack Shu'aibu Sale Galadima at Biwula village, near Bangunji, resulting in his death. The prosecution, led by Barrister Haruna Yelma, called 10 witnesses and presented multiple exhibits to prove that the defendants violated Penal Code Sections 97, 85, 241 and 221.

The court ruled that culpable homicide was proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Similarly, in July 2025, Justice Haruna Kereng of High Court 3 in Gombe sentenced Dauda Mohammed Abubakar, Kabiru Abubakar and Ibrahim Suleiman to death by hanging for the killing of Ibrahim Yahaya.

The trio was convicted for their role in a violent attack on 22 April 2022, at the Herwagana Quarters, Gombe Local Government Area. Armed with cutlasses, knives, and daggers, they brutally assaulted Yahaya and inflicted serious injuries on Ahmed Abubakar and Muhammad Ahmed Lawan during the same incident in the Dawaki Quarters, Gombe metropolis. The court held that the accused conspired and carried out the murder, warranting the death sentence.

One Inmate on Death Row In Taraba - DPP

By Attah Anthony, Jalingo

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the Taraba State Ministry of Justice, Barr. Abubakar Dahiru Mustapha, confirmed that only one inmate is currently on death row in the state.

He identified the convict as Danlami Bali.

Bali was sentenced to death by hanging after being found guilty of culpable homicide by a High Court sitting in Wukari.

However, the convict has appealed the trial court's judgment, seeking a review.

The death sentence was delivered on 30 October 2025, in the case between The State vs Danlami Bali.

"The court convicted Danlami Bali for the offence of culpable homicide punishable by death."

9 On Death Row In Rivers

A total of nine people were condemned to death by various courts in Rivers State over the past 12 months.

All were convicted of murder and assassination, including the killing of the former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Amgbashin.

LEADERSHIP findings indicate that almost all the condemned were found guilty of murder and assassination.

5 Sentenced To Death in 12 Months In Bayelsa

By Okem Mbah, Yenagoa

At least five persons were sentenced to death by hanging in Bayelsa State over the past 12 months for offences ranging from conspiracy and kidnapping to murder.

Court judgments show that the convictions were delivered by the Bayelsa State High Court after lengthy trials.

On 28 December 2025, a Bayelsa State High Court sentenced 28-year-old Joseph Fekala to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Kate Oguoh.

The incident occurred in July 2022 in the Okaka area of Yenagoa, after an argument over N50,000 the victim had previously given him.

During the trial, the court heard that Fekala killed the 25-year-old woman and buried her body in his room.

Delivering judgment after a three-year trial, Justice Ineikade Eradiri found him guilty of murder, improper handling of a corpse, and burying a body in an unapproved place.

The court rejected defence claims that Fekala was insane or acted in self-defence, ruling that the evidence showed he was aware of his actions.

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Although Fekala knelt in the dock and begged for mercy, the judge said the law was clear on punishment for murder and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Earlier, on 28 January 2025, another Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa sentenced four men - Manager Etonzor, Daniel Derietiedei, Inimotimi Rufus and Tari Firstman - to death by hanging for conspiracy and kidnapping.

Presiding judge, Justice Patience Diri, in suit number YHC/43c/2021, ruled that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the four violated the Bayelsa State Anti-Kidnapping Law of 2013.

According to the prosecution, the gang attacked the worksite of November Dredging Company in Ayama Ijaw, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, abducting the company's 28-year-old secretary at gunpoint.

They also collected N400,000 from the company's safe and later demanded N6.5 million ransom, which was paid before the victim was released after over a month in captivity.

Police arrested the gang leader, Etonzor, whose arrest led to the capture of the other members.

The court found the four guilty of two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping, sentencing them to death by hanging.

...Governor Yet to Sign Death Warrants

Despite the convictions, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has not signed any death warrant since assuming office, meaning none of the condemned inmates has been executed.

Mixed Reactions

Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Bayelsa, Comrade David West, criticised governors who refuse to sign death warrants.

"The governors are afraid; maybe some of them think the blood of another man will be upon them, but that is not obtainable. The law is clear: if you commit murder and are found guilty, the penalty is death," West said.

He added that failure to sign death warrants keeps condemned inmates in prison at the state's expense.

"We cannot keep condemned persons in correctional facilities and feed them. Governors must sign death sentences so they serve as a deterrent," he said.

However, human rights lawyer Barrister Anthony Ndeze argued that governors are not legally compelled to approve executions.

"It is their prerogative. If they want to exercise that power, they do; if not, they don't," Ndeze said.

He added that governors may consider mercy depending on each case.

"Most governors, perhaps because of their faith, may feel they are the ones killing the convict if they sign, but they are only complying with the law."

The debate over whether governors should approve executions or commute sentences continues, particularly with five new death sentences issued in the past year.

Lawyer Wants Death Warrant Signing Transferred To Judiciary

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Legal practitioner Numan Sulaiman has called for a change in the law to shift the signing of death warrants from the executive to the judiciary.

He said such a move would help remove hardened criminals from society.

Sulaiman made the call during a lecture titled "Islamic And Social Implications Of Non-Execution Of Death Sentences In Nigeria" at a Ramadan lecture organised by the Islamic Missionaries Association of Nigeria (IMAN) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He noted that the law empowering governors to sign death warrants has become largely inactive due to a decline in the number of governors doing so.

He proposed that judges from lower courts to the Supreme Court be empowered by law to sign a death warrant immediately after judgment.

Sulaiman argued that governors' refusal to assent to death warrants has escalated insecurity in the country and urged Nigerian leaders to follow the example of Saudi Arabia, China and other nations that prioritise capital punishment to reduce crime.

He described amnesty and presidential pardon for sentenced criminals as a gross abuse of the law.