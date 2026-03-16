Ghana Embassy in Qatar Announces Emergency Evacuation for Citizens

The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Qatar has announced an emergency evacuation exercise for Ghanaian citizens living in Qatar following rising security tensions in the region.

In a press statement issued on March 15,2026, the embassy explained that the decision was taken by the Government of Ghana after assessing the heightened security situation.

The mission referred to an earlier notice issued on March 6 and urged Ghanaians who wish to return home to take advantage of the emergency evacuation arrangement.

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According to the embassy, the exercise will be strictly a one way evacuation from Qatar to Ghana.

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It therefore called on citizens who want to leave the country to reconfirm their interest by submitting the biodata page of their passports through email.

The embassy indicated that the documents should be sent to its official email address, doha@mfa.gov.gh, no later than Tuesday, March 17.

The mission encouraged Ghanaians in Qatar to respond quickly if they wish to be included in the evacuation process.

The embassy noted that the measure forms part of efforts by the Ghanaian government to ensure the safety of its citizens in the region amid the growing security concerns.

By: Jacob Aggrey