Ghana: Lordina Mahama Announces Upcoming Free Primary Health Care Programme

The First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, has announced that the government will soon launch a Free Primary Health Care Programme aimed at improving access to healthcare across the country.

She said the initiative, which will be launched by her husband, John Dramani Mahama, will provide free primary healthcare services at facilities such as the Anyima Health Centre.

Mrs. Mahama made the announcement during the commissioning of the newly renovated Anyima Health Centre in Anyima, Brong Ahafo region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to her, the programme is expected to increase the use of health services, support early detection of diseases, reduce healthcare costs for families and improve the overall health and productivity of citizens.

Related Articles

"My husband, President John Dramani Mahama, will soon launch the Free Primary Health Care Programme, which will provide free care at facilities like the Anyima Health Centre," she said.

Handing over the facility to the community, the First Lady urged health workers who will serve at the centre to treat patients with dignity and compassion.

She encouraged them to work towards ensuring zero maternal mortality and zero infant mortality at the facility.

Mrs. Mahama further called on residents of Anyima to take full ownership of the health centre by keeping it in good condition and making good use of its services.

She appealed to traditional leaders in the area to help protect the facility so that it can continue to serve the health needs of the community for many years.

By: Jacob Aggrey