Nigeria: 26 People Injured in Abuja-Kaduna Train Accident - Report

Despite the disruption, the corporation said services resumed later in the day.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said at least 26 passengers and crew sustained varying degrees of injuries on Monday following an accident involving the Kaduna-Abuja train.

The corporation made this known in an interim report issued Monday by the NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa.

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In the report, the official explained that the train departed Rigasa in Kaduna at 7:15 a.m. and was approaching Asham station around 9:16 a.m. when a loud bang was heard after the power car and trailing locomotive collided with one of the passenger coaches.

The report indicated that the incident, which occurred around kilometre 50-51, was likely caused by a fault in one or more couplers, although investigations are ongoing.

No derailment was recorded, the report said.

Following the incident, the affected components were detached from the train before the journey resumed.

"Two vehicles and the trailing locomotive involved in the incident were subsequently detached: Loco 2809, power car BVA0002 and passenger coach SP0006," the report stated.

Mr Okpeifa said the train eventually arrived in Kubwa, Abuja, at 10:10 a.m. and completed its trip to Idu station in Abuja at 10:39 a.m., 38 minutes behind schedule.

The accident marks the second within a year along the same route. In August 2025, the train derailed while travelling to Kaduna. A total of 618 persons, comprising 583 passengers, 15 NRC crew members, one medical personnel, eight cleaners, and 11 catering staff, were successfully evacuated from the train.

Out of this number, seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately transported by ambulances to hospital facilities by medical personnel mobilised to the site.

Passengers and casualties

In his report on Monday, Mr Opeifa stated that 481 persons were on board the train, including 429 passengers, crew members, security personnel, vendors and other support staff.

"Passengers: 459 passengers booked to travel and 429 actually boarded (itinerary retrieved from the ticketing platform). Train Crew: 10 train crew including O&C and Mechanical/Electrical, Security: 26 security personnel including Man O War. 6 food vendors, 8 Cleaners, 2 (Nurse and TPS operative)," the report indicated.

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From these figures, the NRC said 26 people sustained varying degrees of injuries, including passengers, medical crew, cleaners and security personnel.

Despite the disruption, the corporation said services resumed later in the day.

The Abuja-Kaduna return service (AK1) departed Idu at 2:48 p.m., significantly behind its scheduled 11:00 a.m. departure, and arrived in Rigasa at 5:33 p.m.

Subsequent services also operated later in the evening, with NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, on board some of the trips.

The corporation said further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident.