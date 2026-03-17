It is not clear yet what caused the explosions, but residents said they suspected bombs planted by Boko Haram insurgents or suicide bombers.

Explosions have been recorded in three locations in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Multiple sources told our reporter that the incidents occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Abdul Ahmed, a resident of the city, said the explosions were heard around El-Kanemi Monday Market and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

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Another resident, Fadila Abdulrahman, corroborated this, adding that another location was targeted around the Post Office.

It is not clear yet what caused the explosions, but residents said they suspected bombs planted by Boko Haram insurgents or suicide bombers.

The spokesperson for the Borno police command, Nahum Daso, could not be reached immediately. A text sent to him had not been responded to.

However, ia Facebook post Monday evening, Mr Daso confirmed the incident, saying "Joint security operatives and emergency responders have been deployed."

He added that officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit at Base 13 Maiduguri, have also been deployed.

"Residents are advised to remain calm and avoid the area while assessments continue," Mr Daso added, providing emergency hotlines--0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293--to be contacted by residents.

Videos of the incident seen by our reporter showed that many people were killed and injured in the explosions.

However, the actual casualty figures remain unknown. Mr Daso, the police spokesperson, said he would provide additional details [in subsequent statements].

This incident came barely 24 hours after joint security forces foiled a midnight attack on a military base in Ajilari, a garrison suburb of Maiduguri.

The attack was carried out concurrently with other assaults in Baga, Bururai and Domboa where insurgents have repeatedly targeted and killed many people including civilians and security operatives.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ajilari had been targeted several times in previous attacks by Boko Haram, resulting in no fewer than 89 deaths between 2014 and 2021.

No group has claimed responsibility for any of these attacks. The North-east region has been plagued by years-long insurgency by Boko Haram--also known as Jama'at Ahl al-Sunna li al-Da'wa wa al-Jihad (JAS)--and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

ISWAP which split from Boko Haram has become more dangerous in the region. It has launched violent attacks on security forces and civilians it accused of aiding them.

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Last year, it launched a campaign targeting military formations across Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. At least 16 militants were overrun during the campaign.

In what appears to be a renewed campaign, ISWAP has attacked more than six military camps, killing senior officers and soldiers. In an unusual joint operation, Boko Haram and ISWAP attacked Ngoshe, killed scores and abducted over 100. While the abductees still remain in captivity, the military has recaptured the village last week.

Following the resurgence of these attacks, the Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, summoned service chiefs and charged to decisively respond to the renewed threats.