Nigeria: Enugu Govt Insists On Valid Professional Licences for Infrastructural Projects

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ben Okoh, disclosed this in Enugu on Thursday during the bid opening session for contractors who responded to the ministry's recent Expression of Interest.

Enugu State Government has insisted that all infrastructural projects contracts in the state would be awarded to professionals with valid licence.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ben Okoh, disclosed this in Enugu on Thursday during the bid opening session for contractors who responded to the ministry's recent Expression of Interest.

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The commissioner stressed that only professionals with active and verifiable licence would be recognised in execution and supervision of projects under the ministry.

He directed all contractors and firms participating in its ongoing procurement process to ensure validity of current practising licence issued by relevant professional regulatory bodies.

He explained that engineers and other technical experts must be duly certified by their respective professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria and other recognised statutory regulatory councils.

Mr Okoh further directed that all nominated engineers and technical officers must sign formal undertakings committing to strict compliance with the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation, approved engineering standards, and contractual specifications guiding project execution.

According to him, the professionals are also required to accept full responsibility for the proper supervision, implementation, and execution of projects in line with established engineering and construction standards.

The commissioner emphasised that the procurement process must be anchored on professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to regulatory requirements.

He noted that the possession of valid professional practising licence remained a non-negotiable condition for participation.

He assured stakeholders that the exercise would remain transparent, competitive, and fully compliant with the provisions of the Enugu State Public Procurement Act.

Mr Okoh stated that no bidder would receive preferential treatment, adding that evaluation of submissions would be based strictly on merit, technical competence, and the capacity to deliver durable infrastructure.

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He added that the government's objective was to ensure that only qualified professionals and firms with proven expertise would handle infrastructure projects in the state.

Mr Okoh noted that the directive forms part of broader reforms by the state government aimed at strengthening quality assurance, accountability, and professional integrity in the delivery of public infrastructure.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Anyaora Okereke, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to due process and transparency in all procurement activities.

Mr Okereke, who also serves as chairman of the Ministerial Tenders Board, explained that the bid opening was part of the statutory procurement framework provided under the Enugu State Public Procurement Act.

He added that the process provided a competitive and transparent platform for selecting companies with proven technical capacity to support the state's infrastructure development agenda.

While expressing happiness, one of the bidders, Dan Akogwu the chief executive officer of Danbest Engineering LTD, commended the Enugu State Government for conducting what he described as a transparent and professionally managed procurement process.

Mr Akogwu applauded the adherence to due process and the opportunity given to firms to showcase their expertise in support of the state's development efforts.

He also urged fellow bidders to remain committed as the exercise progressed, noting that their participation reflected growing confidence in the state government's governance and development drive.

(NAN)