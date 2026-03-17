Nigeria: Anambra Holds Inter-Denominational Service Ahead of Soludo's Inauguration

16 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Soludo's inauguration for his second tenure is scheduled for 17 March.

The Anambra State Government, on Sunday, held an interdenominational church service to mark the end of Governor Charles Soludo's first tenure.

The service, which was held at the International Convention Centre, was also part of the activities lined up for Mr Soludo's inauguration for his second tenure, scheduled for 17 March.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Awka, Alexander Ibezim, spoke on a message titled "Leading with wisdom and integrity".

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Wale Oke, also delivered the sermon.

The clerics commended the governor for the achievements recorded in his first tenure and urged him to focus on human capital and infrastructure development during his second tenure.

They also admonished him to uphold integrity in leadership.

In his speech, Governor Soludo, accompanied by his wife, Nonye, expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra for their support over the past four years.

He acknowledged there were challenges but said the success and glorious conclusion of his first tenure were by the grace of God.

He said he would continue to work for the development of the state and society.

He promised not to treat people on "the basis of their religion or where they come from, but by the value they bring to his government".

NAN further reports that the service was attended by representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Catholic and Anglican Churches.

Special prayers were said for continued peace in Anambra and a more successful second term for the governor.

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