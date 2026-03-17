Nigeria - Lessons From the Aba Women's Riots for Today's Women's Movements

Abuja, Nigeria — The Aba Women's Riots of 1929 remain one of the most powerful demonstrations of Nigerian women's collective resistance. Thousands of market women, farmers, traders, and mothers mobilized across districts in the then Eastern Nigeria to challenge colonial taxation and the extension of warrant chiefs' authority over their lives. They organized without formal structures and without institutional support.

And yet, they achieved national disruption and forced policy change. When we contrast that era with the landscape of women's movements today, the differences reveal both how far we have come and what we may have forgotten.

The Aba Women's Riots were not only a gendered uprising but also a class struggle rooted in the economic exploitation and social restructuring imposed by colonial capitalism. A socialist point of view helps to reveal how colonial rule reshaped relations of production and imposed new class hierarchies that women directly resisted.

Before British rule, many Igbo and Ibibio societies were relatively flexible in terms of gender roles. Women played central roles in local economies; through agriculture, trade, and cooperative labour (such as the umuada and mikiri networks). The umuada consisted of women born into a lineage or village who could intervene in disputes, sanction antisocial behaviour, organise collective protests, and enforce community norms through social pressure and ritualised actions.

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The mikiri (also known as women's meetings or associations) were regular assemblies of married women within a community. These networks coordinated economic activity--such as market regulation, collective labour, and mutual aid--and served as forums for political discussion and mobilisation.

British indirect rule dismantled these structures and replaced them with male warrant chiefs, male tax officials, male-controlled courts, and the exclusion of women from any form of decision-making. This represented a patriarchal restructuring of society, in which the colonial state elevated men--especially those who collaborated as local agents of imperial power.

Colonialism did not simply exploit labour; it re-organized gender relations in ways that made women's labour easier to extract and less politically defended. Thus, the British colonial rule, contrary to the false claim that it helped "democratise" countries or "liberate" women, imposed a system that elevated patriarchy to new heights, so as to serve its interests.

The Abia Women's Riot of 1929, also known as the Aba Women's War, was a major protest by women against British colonial rule in southeastern Nigeria. It took place mainly in Aba and the surrounding areas in present-day Abia State.

The protest began in Oloko near Aba after a woman named Nwanyeruwa was questioned by a colonial agent. She informed other women, and soon thousands of women came together to protest. They marched, sang protest songs, and surrounded native courts and the homes of warrant chiefs. They aimed to stop taxation and remove corrupt leaders.

During the two-month "war" at least 25,000 Igbo women were involved in protests against British officials. Thousands of Igbo women congregated at the Native Administration centers in Calabar and Owerri as well as smaller towns to protest both the warrant chiefs and the taxes on the market women.

Using the traditional practice of censoring men through all-night song and dance ridicule (often called "sitting on a man"), the women chanted and danced, and in some locations forced warrant chiefs to resign their positions.

The women also attacked European-owned stores and Barclays Bank and broke into prisons and released prisoners. They also attacked Native Courts run by colonial officials, burning many of them to the ground. Colonial Police and troops were called in. They fired into the crowds that had gathered at Calabar and Owerri, killing more than 50 women and wounding over 50 others. During the two-month "war" at least 25,000 Igbo women were involved in protests against British officials.

Amid the chaos stood Adiaha Adam Udo Udoma, who seized the British officer's rifle, and in a moment, etched into legend, broke it across a fearless act became a lasting symbol of defiance by the end of the uprising at least 50 women, including Udo Odoma were killed and many more were wounded still the movement endured but the British colonial authority responded with force, and many women were killed and injured.

Despite this, the protest was successful. The colonial government stopped plans to tax women and removed some warrant chiefs. The Abia Women's Riot remains an important event in Nigerian history. It shows the courage, unity, and strength of women in the fight against injustice and colonial oppression.

One of the first challenges the Aba women faced--one that is no longer as present today--was the complete absence of political recognition. Women at the time were excluded from formal governance; they were not seen as political actors and did not vote (men acquired voting rights earlier than women, although also under restrictions). Their mobilisation first had to assert their political personhood before demanding anything else.

Today, Nigerian women still face underrepresentation, but they are at least acknowledged participants in political discourse. Policies, ministries, gender desks, and advocacy platforms exist, even if imperfectly, and women can push for reforms through both formal and grassroots channels.

Another challenge that women in 1929 had to navigate was communication across vast distances without literacy or technology. They relied on networks, songs, messengers, and market alliances to coordinate action. Today's organisers benefit from social media, digital advocacy, and rapid mobilisation tools that reduce logistical barriers and amplify voices far beyond local communities.

There are enduring lessons in the way the Aba women mobilised. Their movement was deeply community-rooted; they were not elites speaking on behalf of the masses--they were the masses. Their power came from collective legitimacy, a shared grievance, and a clear strategy that everyone understood.

They also practiced what was essentially feminist organising: solidarity across clans, a refusal to centre individual leaders, and a commitment to nonviolence--until they faced violent repression by colonial forces. Modern movements sometimes struggle with fragmentation, internal rivalry, and the pressure to elevate individual faces rather than collective goals.

In many ways, today's women's movements also struggle under the weight of constant "activist trainings", frameworks, and Western-influenced bourgeois toolkits that can dilute the very agency they are meant to strengthen.

Activism has gradually become "professionalized," and while capacity-building has its place, it can unintentionally create dependence on external validation before women feel confident enough to act. The Aba women did not wait for workshops on movement-building, advocacy strategy, or leadership; they mobilised because the urgency of their lived experience demanded it. Their power was organic, instinctive, and rooted in shared realities.

When modern movements become overly shaped by imported bourgeois methodologies, they risk losing that raw, community-driven energy that once made women's uprisings so transformative.

Unlike in 1929, contemporary advocacy now leans heavily on digital spaces, which can distance organisers from rural women whose realities mirror those of the 1929 protesters more than those of urban inhabitants. For example, NGO debates on gender equality frequently centre urban issues--career mobility, political appointments, digital violence--while rural women still grapple with land rights, market taxation, displacement, and insecure livelihoods.

Earlier movements would likely have pushed for deeper integration of rural women's priorities, since their strength came from women who understood each other's economic struggles firsthand. Another gap is sustainability. Many modern protests surge in moments of crisis but lose momentum afterwards.

The Aba women maintained long-term pressure because their grievances were tied to everyday survival; they did not have the luxury of moving on. Their consistency and clarity offer a model for building movements that do not fade once headlines end.

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Ultimately, if modern women's movements in Nigeria are to reclaim their power, they must return to the grassroots, where realities are raw, urgent, and unfiltered. Rural women, who often carry the heaviest burdens, should not be an afterthought; they should be the starting point.

And while international support has played a role in pushing gender issues forward, movements should not be dependent on it. The Women's War of 1929 illustrates how colonial capitalism relied on patriarchy to function, and how women's oppression was foundational to the colonial economy.

Too many actions today feel cosmetic--grand displays without the heat of real rage or the conviction to disrupt the system in a meaningful way. To move beyond this, organising must be bold, provocative, and grounded in lived experience. Only then can women's movements break free from inherited templates and reclaim the fearless, self-determined spirit that once defined women's resistance in this country.

This is the way to place themselves at the forefront of the struggle to dismantle capitalism and patriarchy and establish an egalitarian socialist society.

Deborah Eli Yusuf Tinam, is a development worker, political commentator, and political economy and history enthusiast working at the intersection of peacebuilding, gender equality, youth development and governance. She holds a Master's degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy and has a background in Journalism from Ahmadu Bello University. She is the Vice President of the Young Urban Women Movement Nigeria, a member of RevolutionNow and previously served as the North Central Coordinator of the Take it Back Movement Nigeria.

IPS UN Bureau

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