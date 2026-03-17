Cote d'Ivoire: Moody's Affirms Côte d'Ivoire Ba2 Rating With Stable Outlook

Moody's Ratings affirmed Côte d'Ivoire's long-term sovereign rating at Ba2 with a stable outlook, citing strong economic growth and improvements in public financial management.

The rating decision, confirmed on March 13, keeps the country among the higher-rated sovereign borrowers in sub-Saharan Africa. Moody's said the rating reflects confidence in the government's ability to service its debt despite economic and political challenges.

The agency highlighted Côte d'Ivoire's growth model, which is supported by public investment, private sector expansion and gradual economic diversification. Moody's expects the country's economy to grow between 6% and 7% annually through the end of the decade, supported by infrastructure spending and industrial development.

The country's economy has historically relied on agriculture, especially cocoa exports, but other sectors are expanding. Industry, services and extractive activities are playing a larger role, while investments in gold mining and hydrocarbons are expected to support growth. Energy production is also expected to increase with the development of the Baleine offshore oil field and discoveries linked to the Calao project.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Moody's also pointed to progress in public finance management. The government has committed to keeping the fiscal deficit near 3% of GDP in line with West African Economic and Monetary Union convergence rules. Tax revenues are expected to reach about 15% of GDP in 2025, up from 12.7% in 2022, while public debt is projected to decline from about 59% of GDP in 2024 to 56% by 2027.

Key Takeaways

The rating affirmation highlights Côte d'Ivoire's position as one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and a key anchor within the WAEMU monetary union. The country has diversified its funding sources in recent years to support development spending. In February 2026 the government issued a 15-year Eurobond on international markets and has also raised capital through a CFA-franc-denominated international bond and a Samurai bond, expanding its investor base across global markets. The strategy has increased the role of international and multilateral lenders in the country's debt structure. Côte d'Ivoire also benefits from its membership in WAEMU, where the CFA franc is pegged to the euro and supported by guarantees from the French Treasury. This arrangement reduces exchange rate risk and supports investor confidence in sovereign borrowing. The country is the largest economy in the monetary union and a major contributor to the region's foreign reserve pool, which covers about 6 months of imports. Moody's said these structural strengths support the stable outlook. However, the agency also identified several risks that could affect the country's credit profile. These include security tensions in the Sahel region, exposure to commodity price swings, climate shocks affecting agriculture and persistent social challenges such as youth unemployment. The balance between strong economic growth, improving fiscal management and these structural risks explains the decision to maintain the Ba2 rating with a stable outlook.