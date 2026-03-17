South Africa: Eskom Electricity Tariffs Going Up 8.76 Percent From April

Eskom will raise electricity tariffs by 8.76% from 1 April 2026, following a decision by South Africa's energy regulator Nersa.

South African municipalities will raise their electricity tariffs by an average of 9.01% from 1 July 2026 for their customers.

Eskom will charge customers 8.76% more for electricity from 1 April 2026. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved the increase.

The hike applies to customers who buy electricity directly from Eskom. If you live in a municipal area, your increase comes later. Municipalities will raise their tariffs by an average of 9.01% from 1 July 2026.

The 8.76% figure is higher than first announced. Nersa initially set the increase at 5.36%, but corrected errors in its calculations.

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The 2027 increase will also be higher. It will be 8.83%, up from the previously announced 6.19%. Nersa is phasing in an extra R54-billion it granted to Eskom.

Eskom group chief financial officer Calib Cassim said: "We have been clear in communicating that Eskom is working to ensure that future tariff increase requests remain reasonable, recognising the affordability pressures on both residential and business customers."

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the increases are needed to keep the lights on, The Citizen reported.

"Eskom's revenue requirement covers the cost of generating, transmitting and distributing electricity, while migrating towards a fair return needed to maintain and invest in critical infrastructure," Mokwena said.

Low-income customers on the Homelight tariff will continue to receive subsidised rates. Rural customers will also stay on subsidised rates because it costs more to supply electricity in those areas.

Eskom's Energy Availability Factor (EAF) reached 65.85% for the current financial year. The fleet hit 70% or higher on 83 occasions.

Eskom recorded a pre-tax profit of R23.9-billion for the year ended March 2025, a turnaround from a R25.5-billion loss the year before.

Petrol prices are also expected to rise in April.