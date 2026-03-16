South Africa: One Food Basket Must Stretch Across Seven People in Many Homes

The household food basket used in the affordability index is calculated for a family of seven people each month.

The February household food basket costs R5,422 to feed a seven-person household.

The monthly household food basket tracked in South Africa's affordability index is designed to feed a family of seven people.

The February Household Affordability Index shows that the average cost of this basket has reached R5,422.32 for the month.

The basket represents the foods low-income households commonly try to buy each month. It includes basic staples, vegetables, protein and other everyday ingredients used to prepare meals.

By measuring the cost of food for seven people, the index reflects the reality of many South African households where one budget must stretch across large families.

In many homes, a single income, grant or combination of small incomes is used to buy food for several people living under one roof.