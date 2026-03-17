Liberia: Govt Adjusts Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Market Pressure

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in consultation with the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), has announced an increase in the prices of gasoline (PMS) and fuel oil/diesel (AGO) on the Liberian market, with the new rates taking effect March 14, 2026, according to the latest Petroleum Products Monthly Price Circular.

The adjustment affects both wholesale and retail prices and is expected to impact transportation, business activities, and the overall cost of living across the country, as authorities say the decision was necessary to maintain steady fuel supply amid changes in the global oil market.

According to the new pricing structure, gasoline (PMS) will sell at a wholesale price of US$4.59 per gallon, with a retail pump price of US$4.87 per gallon or L$910.00, while fuel oil/diesel (AGO) will be sold at a wholesale price of US$5.50 per gallon and a retail price of US$5.78 per gallon or L$1,080.00 at authorized service stations. The pricing was calculated based on the Central Bank of Liberia exchange rate of L$187.00 to US$1.00.

Authorities said the adjustment reflects prevailing conditions on the international petroleum market, including supply disruptions and price fluctuations linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which continue to affect fuel availability worldwide.

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The government noted that the new pricing policy is intended to ensure the continuous availability of petroleum products across Liberia, while preventing shortages, long queues at filling stations, and sudden, uncontrolled price increases that could further affect the economy.

Officials also stressed that the government will work closely with importers, distributors, and fuel dealers to ensure that the new prices are respected and that consumers are not exploited during the adjustment period.

Meanwhile, the Inspectorate Division of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, along with the LPRC, has been mandated to monitor compliance at all fuel stations and distribution points nationwide.

Authorities warned that any individual or business caught hoarding petroleum products, creating artificial shortages, or selling above the approved price ceilings will face legal penalties, in line with national regulations aimed at protecting consumers and maintaining market stability.