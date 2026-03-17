Nigeria: Benue Community Cries Out Over Fresh Attacks

Residents of the Rijo community, particularly those in Unweje village in Ogege Ward of Utonkon, Ado local government area of Benue State, have raised the alarm over renewed attacks by armed kidnappers who have reportedly turned the area into a zone of fear and insecurity.

The community leaders, in a press statement signed by John Ekueme, chairman of Rijo Community, said the armed groups, believed to have been displaced from neighbouring areas such as Otukpo, Akpa and Igede, have relocated to forests surrounding Igumale, the headquarters of Ado local government area.

According to the residents, the attackers allegedly launch frequent raids from the forests around Igumale, targeting nearby villages, especially Unweje in the Rijo community.

"The situation has worsened in recent days as two men from the community are currently missing, raising fears that they may have been abducted during one of the recent attacks.

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"Due to the rising insecurity and fear among residents, the only primary school in the community has been forced to shut down, as parents are no longer willing to risk sending their children through unsafe routes," it stated.

The community also lamented that farmers in the area said their cassava and yam farms have been repeatedly ravaged, threatening food security and the economic survival of many families who depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

The people of the Rijo community have therefore called on the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and relevant security agencies to urgently intervene to prevent further loss of lives and livelihoods.

The community specifically appealed for the immediate deployment of security personnel to Rijo and surrounding villages in Ogege Ward, security operations to flush out armed groups from the forests around Igumale, urgent efforts to locate and rescue the two missing community members, and the establishment of a permanent security presence to protect rural communities in the area.

"The community is specifically appealing for immediate deployment of security personnel to Rijo and the surrounding villages in Ogege Ward.

"Security operations to flush out armed groups from the forests around Igumale.

Urgent efforts to locate and rescue the two missing community members and establishment of a permanent security presence to protect rural communities in the area."