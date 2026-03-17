Nigeria: PDP Fires Back At APC Over Criticism of Party's Internal Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, for claiming that the opposition party was no longer a political party, describing the remark as unfortunate and a reflection of what it called delusional propaganda.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, maintained that despite defections allegedly orchestrated by the APC, Nigerians have continued to reject the ruling party due to the hardship caused by policies of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The party insisted that its relevance remains intact, arguing that public dissatisfaction with the APC government outweighs any internal challenges it may be facing.

Morka had earlier said, "The PDP is no longer able to call itself a political party. The PDP is incapable, by its own internal dysfunction, of offering its members any sensible, credible, smart, actionable platform to pursue their political aspirations."

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Responding, Ememobong described the remark as unfortunate.

The statement read, "We have read a statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Felix Morka, claiming that the Peoples Democratic Party is no longer a political party because of the defection of some political office holders, a strategy curated and executed by the All Progressives Congress itself. This statement is most unfortunate and a clear indication that Morka and his cohorts are clearly delusional.

"Interestingly, reality shows that despite the large-scale defections secured by force and inducement by the APC, Nigerians have consistently rejected the ruling party, which is daily ruining Nigeria and Nigerians. This is evident in the struggle their party has had with membership registration, where in many states, governors have copied the database of state empowerment programmes to populate their state registers. The recent disruption of the City Boys event in Owerri is a foreshadowing of what awaits them all over the country.

"For Morka, who is struggling to become a modern-day Joseph Goebbels, he should remember that delusional propaganda does not just destroy a nation but ultimately consumes its proponents, as it did in Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler. His defence of the political genocide of Bola Ahmed Tinubu's APC-led Federal Government is akin to Goebbels' defence of Hitler's pogroms and concentration camps.

"We can assure Morka and his ilk in the ruining APC government that when the history of this period is written, and the mortal threat to democracy is documented, his name will be boldly written in the pages of infamy as one of those who actively defended the Tinubu maladministration."

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been further weakened by a wave of defections, leaving it with only two state governors in Oyo and Bauchi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) now controls 31 of the 36 states.

The latest defection is that of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, who joined the APC, continuing a trend that has seen several PDP governors switch party since 2025.