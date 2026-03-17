Ethiopia: AU Chairperson Expresses Deep Condolences Following Gamo Zone Mudslide in Ethiopia

Landslides and flash floods kill at least 30 in the Gamo Zone.

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has conveyed profound sorrow and condolences to the Ethiopian government and its citizens after devastating mudslides in the Gamo Zone resulted in numerous fatalities and the displacement of thousands.

In his statement, Youssouf emphasized solidarity with affected communities and praised the efforts of emergency responders and humanitarian workers while calling for enhanced disaster risk management and climate resilience initiatives.

The tragic landslides in the Gamo Zone have claimed many lives and displaced thousands of families after days of heavy rainfall.

The Chairperson extends deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to those injured while expressing solidarity with all communities affected by the disaster.

Youssouf also paid tribute to the emergency responders, humanitarian workers, and local volunteers who are working tirelessly to rescue survivors and provide assistance to those in need.

"The African Union Commission stands with Ethiopia during this period of national mourning and reaffirms its support for the ongoing relief and recovery efforts," the statement said.

The Chairperson also expresses concern over the wider impact of severe flooding across the region and underscores the importance of investing in disaster risk management, early warning systems, and climate resilience to better protect communities from the increasing threat of extreme weather.