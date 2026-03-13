Ethiopia: Govt Expresses Sorrow Over Death of Citizens in Gamo Zone, Pledges Support and Rehabilitation

Addis Ababa — The Government Communication Service (GCS) has expressed its deep sorrow over the loss of life and displacement of citizens due to the landslide that occurred in 4 districts of Gamo Zone in South Ethiopia Region.

The disaster, which occurred on March 10, 2026, resulted in the tragic loss of lives and significant displacement of residents.

Official reports confirm that 70 citizens have died.

In a statement issued today, the Government Communication Service extended its heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, friends, the people of Gamo Zone, and the entire population of South Ethiopia Region.

Demonstrating the government's commitment to citizens, high-ranking federal and regional officials are currently on the ground to oversee emergency operations and provide solace for affected communities.

The statement noted that the regional administration, in close collaboration with the Disaster Risk Management Commission, is executing relief mobilization.

Efforts are focused on the immediate delivery of essential supplies, including food and basic commodities, to those displaced from their homes.

Beyond immediate humanitarian aid, the government has underscored its dedication to the long-term well-being of the survivors.

A special focus has been placed on rehabilitating the victims and restoring their livelihoods to normalcy.

To prevent further loss of life or property, authorities are actively identifying high-risk areas. In a coordinated effort, residents in regions vulnerable to landslides are being relocated to safer, more secure environments.

Given the current rainy season and the heightened risk of similar natural occurrences, the government has urged citizens--particularly those residing in highlands and erosion-prone areas--to remain vigilant.

The public is encouraged to strictly adhere to safety directives and precautionary guidelines issued by relevant government agencies to mitigate further risks.

The Government of Ethiopia has reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to work alongside regional authorities and stakeholders to ensure the full recovery of the affected districts.