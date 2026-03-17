Nigeria: Dare Leads Top Guests for Sportsville Award

Former Minister of Sports, Honourable Sunday Dare, is leading a list of top guests for the 6th edition of Sportsville Special Recognition Award ceremony.

According to a statement from the organisers, Hon Dare, now the Special Adviser to the President on Communications will lead the likes of Chief Segun Odegbami, MON, Hon Bukola Olopade, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Dr Danladi Bako and the Nigeria Football Federation President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau to the higly anticipated event.

Other top guests confirmed for the ceremony are the Chief Executive Officer of LAPO Microfinance, Godwin Ehigiamusoe Ph.D, Mike Itemuagbor, and Barr Seyi Akinwunmi

The A-guests list also includes 2024 and 2025 Sports Personalities of the Year, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye and Dr Uyi Akpata, Managing Directors of HotSports Group, Taye Ige and Mitchel Obi of MasterSports International.

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SuperSports Nigeria General Manager, Chief Felix Awogu and top TV anchor, Charles Anazodo, will also be there.

From the media stable, the Managing Director of the Nation Newspaper, Victor Ifijeh will lead the pack of former editor of Abuja NewsDay and the Guardian Newspaper, Martins Oloja and Saturday Vanguard editor, Onochie Anibeze

Members of the Guild of Sports Editors have also confirmed attendance.

This year's award ceremony, coming up at the prestigious Lagos Country Club on Saturday, March 28th, will be chaired by Dr Larry Izamoje, the Chairman, Brila Fm Group.