Nigeria: Akpata Excited By S'africa's Acceptance to Play in Five-Nation T-20 Invitational Tournament in Lagos

South Africa, one of the powerhouses of cricket worldwide, will play in the five-nation T-20 Invitational Tournament scheduled to begin in Lagos on Wednesday, March 18 through March 29.

The other nations also listed for the tournament include; Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Ghana and Nigeria.

Speaking about the five-nation T-20 invitational tournament at the weekend, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata, welcomed the South Africans and Zimbabweans with excitement.

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"For the time, a team from a Test-Member nation will be taking part in a tournament in Nigeria. For us, this calls for celebrations. It shows the remarkable level of growth that our cricket has attained.

Akpata who admitted also that it was a big leap for Nigeria, stressed that it was a privilege because the South Africans hardly go to other African countries for tournament like this.

"For the South Africans to agree to participate in this tournament for the first time in Nigeria shows the level of confidence the international community has in the country and an eloquent endorsement of what we at the NCF have been doing of late," remarked Dr Uyi Akpata who late last year was re-elected for another term as NCF President.

He however promised that the Nigerian ladies will not take this chance to play South Africa and Zimbabwe for granted.

Akpata insisted: "Our the girls are good and ready to go. They will be competing against players of their age grade, from some of the best cricket-playing nations on the continent."

The NCF president insisted that the bulk of players in the senior team graduated from the U17 squad that finished sixth at the World Cup.

"When they finished sixth at the U-17 World Cup, one of our girls, emerged as the MVP, which shows how good the performances of our cricketers are."

He commended Lotus Bank for coming to partner the NCF on the five-nation T2 Invitational Tournament.

"Our sponsors have been outstanding in terms of this tournament. I must single out Lotus Bank in particular for the effort to see that the tournament is successful . They have been outstanding and we appreciate their commitment," concludes Akpata.

Already, finishing touches are been put to the two venues to host the tournament. The Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval and UNILAG Cricket Oval are wearing new looks with grounds men working round the clock to make the pitches lush green.

The five-nation T2 Invitational Tournament is one of the many activities lined up by the NCF board to build on the lofty achievements attained since coming to office.

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Amongst several other projects, the NCF under the Uyi Akpata led board has initiated development programmes all over the country. Development officers are working round the clock in the zones to ensure the game of cricket gets to the grassroots in the country.