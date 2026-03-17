Nigeria: Polaris Bank Chairman Charges New Chartered Bankers On Ethics, Professionalism

Chairman of Polaris Bank, Dr. Kassim Gidado, has urged newly inducted banking professionals to remain steadfast in their commitment to integrity, ethical conduct and professional excellence as they advance in their careers within Nigeria's financial sector.

Gidado gave the charge while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2026 Stream 1 Chartered Banker Induction Ceremony organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The ceremony, held in Lagos over the weekend, witnessed the induction of 2,037 professionals into the Institute's prestigious Chartered Banker and Microfinance Certified Banker cadres - an achievement that marks a significant step in their professional development within the banking industry.

According to the Institute, the inductees qualified through different certification pathways. These include 9 candidates through the Chartered Banker/MBA route 816 through the Chartered Banker Regular Route, 25 through the MSc/Chartered Banker pathway 262 through the SMP/AMP/Chartered Banker route and 435 Microfinance Certified Professionals.

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Gidado noted that the induction ceremony represents far more than a formal recognition of professional status. Rather, he described it as a reflection of dedication, discipline and the pursuit of excellence within the banking profession.

He observed that the financial services industry is undergoing profound transformation driven by technological innovation, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the increasing push for financial inclusion. Despite these changes, he emphasized that trust remains the cornerstone of banking stressing that the credibility and stability of financial institutions ultimately rest on the integrity and professionalism of the individuals who operate within the system.

Gidado commended the CIBN for its sustained efforts in strengthening professional standards and building industry capacity through its certification programmes.