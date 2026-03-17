Nigeria: ADC Launches Membership Drive in Sokoto, Inaugurates LG Coordinators to Boost Grassroots Base

Sokoto — The Sokoto State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated Local Government Coordinators across the state as part of a renewed push to expand its membership and strengthen its grassroots structure.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Grand Ibro International Hotel in Sokoto, drew party leaders, political stakeholders, youth groups, and supporters from across the state.

Party officials said the exercise marks the commencement of both electronic and manual registration of members, aimed at broadening participation and building a comprehensive membership database ahead of future political engagements.

According to the party, the newly appointed coordinators will oversee the registration and validation of members in their respective local government areas, ensuring a credible and inclusive process across the state.

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Hon. Abdullahi Mai Gwandu was unveiled as the State Registration Validation Coordinator, with the responsibility of supervising the entire registration exercise and ensuring transparency and accuracy.

ADC leaders noted that the coordinators were carefully selected based on their experience, commitment, and grassroots mobilization capacity across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

They described the initiative as part of a broader strategy to reposition the party as a formidable political force by establishing a well-structured and organized base at the grassroots level.

The event also attracted key political stakeholders, including former public office holders, party chieftains, and community leaders, many of whom pledged support for the party's growth and consolidation efforts.

Observers say the development comes amid ongoing political realignments in the state, following the recent defection of former governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his ally Saidu Umar to the ADC.

Political analysts believe the launch of the membership drive and the inauguration of coordinators signal a renewed effort by the party to deepen its presence and strengthen its organizational framework across Sokoto State.

The event concluded with a call on members and supporters to remain united and committed to building a strong political platform capable of advancing the party's ideals and expanding its influence in the state.