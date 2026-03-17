Nigeria: Security, Speed & Support - What Sets Justmarkets Apart

press release

JustMarkets differs from other brokers in its trading conditions that minimize traders' hassle and expenses. Traders can enjoy access to over 260+ instruments in major trading markets, no commissions on deposits and withdrawals, no hidden fees

In an environment where every millisecond counts and transparency is not up for debate, traders are increasingly seeking a broker that offers not only robust protections and competitive pricing, but also a trading experience that is seamless. JustMarkets is a global broker that prides itself on offering its traders such conditions, along with access to a wide range of markets, and a client-focused infrastructure that allows everyone to trade with confidence.

Regulation-First Security for the Peace of Mind

Internationally regulated and trusted, with 13 years of experience in the market and customers in 160+ countries worldwide, JustMarkets is dedicated to making trading accessible, simple, and transparent for both beginners and experienced traders.

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For most traders, "security" starts with one question: "Who regulates the broker?" Based on JustMarkets official regulatory information, the company conducts business through several entities and holds licenses/authorizations from several regulators, including the Seychelles FSA, Cyprus CySEC, South Africa's FSCA, and FSC in countries such as Mauritius and the British Virgin Islands.

Digital Defense & Balance Safety

Apart from that, JustMarkets also claims that client funds are kept in segregated bank accounts, which are kept separate from the company's funds - a standard practice in the industry to provide an additional level of security in the event of a problem.

The broker has implemented other security measures to protect its clients' funds, such as PIN code confirmation of withdrawal requests sent to the client's registered email or phone number, as well as compliance with KYC/AML policies to minimize fraud.

Regarding the security of its technological infrastructure, the company utilizes an encrypted data transfer system (SSL) and complies with PCI DSS standards - a very important aspect for traders who value the security of personal information.

Finally, the broker is known for its negative balance protection to ensure that the balance on the client's account does not go below zero in the event of market fluctuations.

Speed Built for Fast Decisions

Markets can move in milliseconds, particularly in relation to significant macro releases, geopolitical events, or risk-off moves. As such, execution and infrastructure are not 'nice-to-haves' but an integral part of risk management.

In terms of speed, JustMarkets states that it has ultra-fast execution starting from 0.07 seconds, with spreads starting at 0.0 pips, depending on the account type and market conditions." As such, they highlight speed and spreads as integral parts of the overall trading platform.

As for funding, where speed is often an issue, particularly for traders, JustMarkets notes, "In most cases, deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly from our side, taking only one minute or less. However, please note that the final time may vary depending on the payment method and provider."

For traders who are 'on the go' in terms of managing positions, JustMarkets highlights its mobile-first approach, stating, "You can perform any actions, including deposits/withdrawals, as well as access trading 'anytime, anywhere' with our app."

Support Is Always There When You Need It

Speed is essential, but so too is support should something go wrong, a platform has a question, or a user needs a swift answer in a chaotic market.

JustMarkets prides itself on having "24/7 multilingual support via live chat" and reiterates this in its mobile app features section.

Support doesn't just come from people, however. The JustMarkets Trading App boasts a range of features that "keep you informed" with "live insights," "economic news," "and direct access to advanced charts with over 1,000 technical indicators."

A Platform Ecosystem Suited for Every Trader

Different traders have unique styles of trading, with some preferring the traditional trading platform, while others prefer mobile-first trading. JustMarkets supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, as well as its own trading app for mobile trading and account management.

According to the broker, traders with MT5 accounts can use in-app trading, while those with MT4 accounts are advised to use the MT4 mobile app for trading via their phones.

Leading Conditions That Distinct in the Market

In addition, JustMarkets differs from other brokers in its trading conditions that minimize traders' hassle and expenses. Traders can enjoy access to over 260+ instruments in major trading markets, no commissions on deposits and withdrawals, no hidden fees, as well as a variety of payment methods and local currencies. This makes trading at JustMarkets a hassle-free experience from the very beginning.

Flexible Setup for Any Trading Style

JustMarkets flexibility extends to different trading styles as well, with a variety of account types (Standard, Pro, Raw Spread), the option for swap-free accounts for traders who want to avoid overnight fees, as well as flexible leverage up to 1:3000 depending on regulations to suit any market conditions. To that, we add auto-verification, slippage protection, as well as mobile trading apps for iOS and Android platforms, making the whole experience fast, flexible, and convenient for traders at their desks or on the go.

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The Upshot

Ultimately, a brokerage is about minimizing unproductive frictions: being confident that a brokerage is well-regulated, able to execute quickly when markets are moving, and having support when you need answers.

JustMarkets is differentiated on those core fundamentals of multi-entity regulation, segregated funds, competitive execution conditions, and multilingual support that's always available, plus a mobile app for traders on-the-go. But, of course, this is not a full list of everything this global trading platform has to offer - just a small yet the most important part for all who want to try trading with JustMarkets.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.