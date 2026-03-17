Rwanda Announces Women's Squad for Nigeria T20i Series

The Rwanda Cricket Association has announced the national women's team for the upcoming Nigeria Women Invitational T20I 2026, set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria from March 20 to 28.

The team is scheduled to depart on Wednesday as they prepare to face international opposition in the short-format tournament, which aims to promote the growth of women's cricket across Africa.

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Rwanda will be captained by Diane Bimenyimana, who leads a squad combining experienced players with emerging talent.

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What is a T20I?

A Twenty20 International (T20I) is a short-format international cricket match in which each team faces a maximum of 20 overs while batting. Matches typically last around three hours, making it one of the fastest and most exciting formats of the game.

T20Is are officially recognised by the International Cricket Council, with results contributing to international rankings and player statistics.

Tournament format

The Nigeria Invitational will run for nine days, featuring a round-robin format followed by classification matches and the final.

The competition will include national teams such as: Nigeria women national cricket team, Rwanda women national cricket team, Tanzania national cricket team, Sierra Leone national cricket team. Matches will take place mainly at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval.

Rwanda squad

Diane Bimenyimana (Captain), Fanny Utagushimaninde, Gisele Ishimwe, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Shakila Niyomuhonza, Henriette Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Belyse Murekatete, Geovanis Uwase, Rosine Irera, Rosette Shimwamana, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Sylivia Usabyimana.