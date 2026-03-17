Ghana: Majority Leader Calls for Intentionality in Stable Jobs Creation

THE Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has indicated that the issues of the high number of disqualified potential recruits highlighted the need for the government to be intentional about the creation of stable jobs.

Responding to the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, on the floor of Parliament yesterday, Mr Ayariga noted that the call for a refund of monies paid by disqualified potential recruits by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), would not entirely address the issues associated with the recruitment process.

According to him, the decision by first degree and Masters Degree holders to use their West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) certificate to apply for recruitment into the security services, was an indication that the youth were seeking for stable jobs.

"Mr Speaker, the number of over 400,000 young people who applied shows the level of enormity and the problem of unemployment in this country that we have to fix. All they are looking for are stable jobs and the jobs in the security services appear stable to them," Mr Ayariga said.

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"I know people with First and Masters Degrees that have stepped down to come and use their SHS degree so that they could be eligible to apply," Mr Ayariga added.

He, therefore, urged legislators to work together to fix the growing issue of youth of unemployment in the country.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, in his earlier remarks noted that it was important for the government to hold on with the medicals for qualified potential recruits who passed the aptitude test for the whole recruitment process to be reviewed.

Additionally, he urged the Majority Leader to schedule the Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, to appear before the House to brief legislators on the ongoing recruitment into the security services.

"Mr Speaker, over the weekend, our constituents received notices on their phones that some should go for medicals. I will want to plead with the Majority Leader if as promised by the Minister for the Interior, the recruitment process can be halted while he briefs us on this whole exercise," Mr Afenyo-Markin said.