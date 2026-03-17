Liberia: Women's Rights Groups Petition Police Over Toni Jackson's Death, Demand Forensic Probe and Sweeping GBV Reforms

A coalition of women's organizations, civil society actors, child advocates and human rights groups operating under the banner "Campaign to End GBV," led by the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), has petitioned the Liberian government through the Liberia National Police (LNP), calling for an immediate forensic-led investigation into the death of Mrs. Toni Jackson and urgent national reforms to address gender-based violence (GBV).

The coalition on Monday, March 16, submitted an eight-count petition to the LNP following a protest march from the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill campus to the police headquarters in Monrovia.

Dressed in black, scores of demonstrators marched through the capital chanting slogans including "We Are Unprotected," "Leave to Live," and "Fix the System," as they demanded justice and stronger protections for women and girls.

Petition Raises Concerns Over Jackson's Death

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Presenting the petition before Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman, campaign representative Nusone Perkins described the death of Mrs. Toni Jackson -- a South African national and wife of Liberian economist and politician Samuel Jackson -- as tragic and deeply troubling.

The advocates noted that the case has already raised public concern following police confirmation that Mr. Jackson is a "person of interest" in a suspected homicide investigation.

"Reports indicate that the Liberia National Police (LNP) has declared Mr. Jackson a person of interest in a suspected homicide investigation after authorities observed a deep laceration to the victim's head and multiple bruises on her body," the petition states.

"Mr. Jackson's public live stream showing armed officers conducting a forensic search of his home, and his shifting public explanations -- first citing a fall and later referencing 'altercations' in the relationship -- raise urgent concerns that this death may be linked to domestic violence."

Global Conversation, Local Crisis

The advocacy groups said the incident comes at a time when the international community is convening in New York for the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) under the theme "Ensuring and Strengthening Access to Justice for All Women and Girls."

They said the situation underscores the stark reality faced by women in Liberia.

According to the petition, gender-based violence, including intimate partner violence, remains widespread in the country, with studies indicating that between one-third and nearly half of Liberian women experience violence during their lifetime.

"Most incidents go unreported and survivors face significant barriers: limited survivor-centered policing and forensic capacity, under-resourced protection and shelter services, and gaps in legal remedies and specialized judicial mechanisms," the document notes.

"This case must be investigated promptly and transparently. We must ensure that the outcome of this investigation reinforces--rather than undermines--efforts to prevent and respond to GBV across Liberia."

Eight Key Demands to Government

In their petition, the campaigners outlined several demands aimed at improving accountability, legal protection and institutional response to GBV.

Immediate forensic investigation:

The group called on the LNP to ensure a swift, impartial and forensic-led investigation into the death of Mrs. Jackson, with regular public updates that maintain investigative integrity.

Full accountability:

They urged the Attorney General and the courts to ensure fair prosecution where evidence warrants, stressing that "no person should be above the law."

Implementation of the Domestic Violence Act:

The petition called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to fully enforce Section 16:23.2b of the Amended Penal Code, including issuing timely protection orders and improving coordinated referrals for survivors.

Establishment of a Family Court:

Advocates also demanded the expedited passage and operationalization of the law establishing the Family Court of Liberia, aimed at ensuring sensitive and specialized handling of domestic and family violence cases.

Passage of the Women and Children's Law:

"We demand the passage of the Women and Children's Law aimed at accelerating the enactment of comprehensive legislation to strengthen prevention, protection, and prosecution measures for women and children," the document states.

Strengthening police and forensic capacity:

The coalition called for expanded investment in survivor-centered GBV units within the LNP, improved forensic evidence collection capabilities, and specialized training for officers in trauma-informed response.

Expansion of survivor services:

The petition also urged increased funding and broader geographic access to medical, psychosocial, legal and shelter services, particularly in rural areas.

Improved data and public awareness:

Campaigners emphasized the need to strengthen GBV data collection systems and national public awareness campaigns to challenge social norms that normalize violence and stigmatize survivors.

"We join the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia, survivors, and concerned Liberians in demanding justice for Mrs. Toni Jackson and urgent, systemic action to end gender-based violence in Liberia," the statement adds.

"We stand ready to support lawful, transparent investigations and reforms that put survivors first."

Police Assure Transparent Investigation

Receiving the petition, Inspector General Coleman praised the demonstrators for what he described as the peaceful and orderly conduct of their march and acknowledged the seriousness of their concerns.

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Women groups members gathered at LNP headquarters

"I would like to guarantee you all here that GBV issues have been elevated from the National Security Council level to a state security priority," Coleman said.

"The government just launched the new National Security Strategy and GBV issues are clearly captured in that document."

Coleman, however, noted that recent withdrawal of donor funding previously supporting GBV programs has created significant challenges for response efforts.

Despite this, he said the government has begun reallocating internal resources to address the issue.

"His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has been very concerned about this, and I can assure you that this document is going to reach him today," Coleman said.

"On behalf of the government of Liberia through the LNP, we want to guarantee the women and people of Liberia that this investigation is going to be free, fair, impartial, and transparent."

The police chief also disclosed that an autopsy is currently underway as part of the investigation.

He added that representatives from the South African Embassy, the Liberia National Police, and Mr. Jackson are cooperating with investigators, while authorities continue to gather evidence.

Coleman promised that the LNP will provide regular updates to the public as the investigation progresses.