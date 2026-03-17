Ghana: GWL Task Force Uncovers Illegal Water Connection in Tema

TEMA — A SPECIAL task force of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in Tema has uncovered an illegal water connection in the Tema Industrial Area where treated water was allegedly being siphoned and sold to tanker operators.

The suspect, identified as Nana Sarpong, reportedly operated under a company name, Naspon Limited, and had illegally tapped into a GWL main distribution pipeline.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the suspect, also known as "Cashman," usually carried out the activity under the cover of darkness, supplying several tanker operators who paid cash for the water.

However, the suspect fled before members of the task force arrived at the scene.

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The task force, made up of personnel from the military, national security, the Ghana Police Service and staff of GWL, discovered that a four-inch pipe had been connected to a 15-inch main pipeline belonging to the company.

Further inspection revealed that the suspect had constructed an underground chamber fitted with metal steps, which was used to regulate the flow of water into tanker trucks.

The illegal installation also had no meter, meaning the water drawn from the pipeline was not captured in the company's billing system.

The tapped pipeline supplies treated water from the Kpone Water Treatment Plant to industries and businesses in the enclave.

Briefing journalists, the Tema Regional Communications Manager of GWL, Samson Ampah, said the operation followed a tip-off from a member of the public.

He described the act as unacceptable and appealed to the public to report any illegal water connections, assuring that informants' identities would be protected.