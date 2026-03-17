Ghana: Four Arrested Over Alleged Assault At Ashongman Estate

17 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

THE Ghana Police Service has arrested four persons in connection with an alleged assault incident at Ashongman Estate in Accra.

The suspects, identified as Denis Wornyo, 38; Albert Amarh, 40; Ebenezer Amartei, 23; and Atsu Lawson, 27, were arrested on March 14, 2026 by the Kwabenya District Police Command to assist with investigations.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Region, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, and shared with the Ghanaian Times said the arrest followed a complaint lodged by Madam Hagar Emaser, 42, who reported that four officials from Bill's Microfinance allegedly assaulted her at her residence while demanding repayment of a loan facility she had obtained from the company.

The statement said the incident occurred on March 13, 2026 at Ashongman Estate.

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It said investigation caution statements had been obtained from all four suspects, who were currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Command cautioned victims of assault and other criminal acts to report such incidents to the police for immediate investigation.

It also advised persons with grievances relating to loan transactions or other civil matters to seek lawful and peaceful means of resolving them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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