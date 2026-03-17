Ghana: Chairman Wontumi Ordered to Open Defence in Illegal Mining Trial

THE Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has been ordered to open his defence in an ongoing criminal trial in which he is accused of allowing two persons to mine on his concession at Samreboi without permit.

This follows the dismissal of his submission of no case to answer by the court presided over by Audrey Kocuvie-Tay on Monday. The ruling means Mr Boasiako may now call witnesses to testify in an attempt to prove his innocence.

His lawyers had urged the court to acquit and discharge the accused, arguing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him. Mr Boasiako is standing trial for allegedly facilitating illegal mining operations on his Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

Lead counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, argued in his submission that the prosecution had failed to establish the offences charged with credible, reliable and sufficient evidence as required under criminal law.

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"This submission is grounded in the well-established principles of criminal law and procedure in Ghana, which place the burden of proof squarely on the prosecution to establish every essential element of the offences charged," he said, adding that the prosecution had failed to discharge that burden.

Counsel further contended that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Mr Boasiako and Akonta Mining Limited on the six counts brought under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

He, therefore, prayed the court to uphold the submission of no case to answer and acquit and discharge the accused persons pursuant to Section 173 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

The Office of the Attorney-General has led criminal charges against three accused persons -- Mr Antwi-Boasiako, a shareholder of Akonta Mining, and Kwame Antwi, a director of the company.

The charges include alleged illegal mining offences such as the assignment of mineral rights without approval and deliberately facilitating an unlicensed mining operation at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Mr Antwi, who faces two counts of assignment of mineral rights without approval and facilitating unlicensed mining operations, is currently on the run.

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In all, the prosecution called four witnesses to testify against Mr Boasiako and Akonta Mining.