Ghana: Use Tech, Data to Improve Road Maintenance - Gha Deputy CEO

TAKORADI — THE Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Maintenance at the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), Mr Lawrence Lamptey, has reminded engineers of the critical role well-maintained roads play in Ghana's national development.

Poorly built and poorly maintained roads, he argued, were both expensive and inconvenient for taxpayers.

"As we strive to improve our road network, it is clear that quality data is the foundation upon which successful projects are built. Accurate and prompt data informs our planning, design and implementation processes, enabling us to make informed decisions and drive meaningful outcomes," he said.

Mr Lamptey highlighted these points in his keynote address at the five-day GHA 2026 Maintenance Seminar and Road Condition Survey Refresher Course for Maintenance and Area Managers, which opened in Takoradi in the Western Region, yesterday.

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The seminar is on the theme: 'Effective Road Infrastructure Delivery Through Adequate Project Preparation and Supervision Based on Quality Data.'

Mr Lamptey told participants that the theme underscored GHA's commitment to leveraging data to enhance the reliability, safety and efficiency of Ghana's road network.

The quality of work performed on roads, he maintained, was directly related to service life, future maintenance and user costs.

"Roads are the arteries that drive economic growth, connect communities and ease the movement of goods and services. It requires meticulous planning, continuous monitoring and a proactive approach to addressing emerging challenges of construction and maintenance," he added.

However, Mr Lamptey noted that keeping vital infrastructure in the best condition in Ghana had not been easy, particularly as more than 95 per cent of the movement of people and goods was undertaken by road.

This situation, he pointed out, emphasised the importance of advanced technologies and data analytics, which had revolutionised how engineers should approach road maintenance.

He said the shift towards data-driven decision-making was not merely a trend but a necessity in the pursuit of excellence.

"As 21st-century engineers, we must leverage technology and innovation to solve road maintenance problems. This includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to predict maintenance needs, optimise resource allocation and improve road safety," he said.

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He said, "To solve the problems confronting us in the 21st century, we must be bold and fearless in identifying problematic issues with scientific data and equally fearless in articulating the solutions. The notion that 'what worked in the past must also work in the present' should no longer apply."

Mr Lamptey therefore urged participants to harness the power of quality data, technology and innovation to drive project preparation and supervision efforts, and deliver safe, efficient and sustainable roads that support Ghana's development and improve lives.

For instance, he said the government's Big Push Programme offered a significant opportunity for GHA engineers to contribute to Ghana's development agenda but stressed that they must be prepared to deliver quality infrastructure that meets the needs of communities.

The Acting Regional Highway Director for the Western Region, Bernard Owusu, noted that the seminar provided professionals with an excellent opportunity to refresh their knowledge, share experiences and strengthen road maintenance and condition assessment.