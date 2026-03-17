Nigeria: 'I Heard a Loud Sound and My Neck Started Bleeding', Victim of Maiduguri Explosions Speaks

One of the victims of the explosion that rocked Maiduguri on Monday night, Abacha Mustapha, has recounted the terrifying moment the blast went off, leaving him seriously injured.

Speaking with Daily Trust from his hospital bed at Umaru Shehu Hospital, Maiduguri, Mustapha said he was preparing to leave the market after the day's activities when the explosion occurred.

"We broke our fast and were about to leave after closing our shops when the first bomb detonated. I heard a loud sound and suddenly my neck started bleeding," he said.

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According to him, the impact of the blast threw people into confusion as traders and residents scampered for safety.

"It was chaotic. People were running in different directions. Some fell, others were shouting. I couldn't even understand what had happened at first," he added.

Mustapha said his brother, who was with him at the time, quickly came to his aid and helped save his life.

"My brother used his cloth to tie my neck to stop the bleeding before rushing me to the hospital. If not for him, I don't know what would have happened," he said.

Medical personnel at the hospital confirmed that several victims were brought in following the explosion, many with varying degrees of injuries, including shrapnel wounds and burns.

Eyewitnesses said the blast occurred at a busy time when traders were closing for the day and residents were returning home after breaking their fast.

The blasts occurred at the entrance gate of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Monday Market and Post Office areas of the ancient city.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has put the death toll from the incident at 23, saying a total of 146 persons were currently being treated.

Surajo Abdullahi, a Zonal Coordinator at, who confirmed the figures to Daily Trust, said 169 victims had been evacuated to three hospitals in Maiduguri.

"108 are currently receiving treatment at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), 20 at Umaru Shehu hospital, and 17 at Maiduguri Specialist hospital," he said.

Many residents said the city, once known for daily shootings and bombings, had witnessed relative peace for many years.

"Everything has now returned fresh - the fear, and the gory scenes. These multiple blasts have indicated a significant surge in violence in a city that has been peaceful over the years," a resident, who did not want his name mentioned, said.

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Some residents called for increased vigilance and tighter security around public spaces, especially markets and densely populated areas.

As of press time, officials were still assessing the situation, while families of victims gathered at hospitals seeking information about their loved ones.