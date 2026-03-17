Nigeria: Nassi Commends Governor Namadi's Initiative to Boost SMEs

The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Jigawa State Chapter, has commended Governor Mallam Umar A. Namadi, for his initiative and innovative policies that have boosted Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

The Secretary of the association, Comrade Danlami Haladu Shuaibu, made the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen on the intervention they received from the Jigawa State Government.

He noted that various interventions and incentives offered to SME owners have boosted their capacity, resulting in expanded production, the creation of more job opportunities, and increased income generation in the state.

Comrade Danlami noted that besides the billions of Naira deposited by the state government in the Bank of Industry for SMEs to access at low interest, the governor also offered additional incentives and opportunities through the state ministries of education and water resources.

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According to him, the support has now led to an increase in the number of business people, with significant growth in agriculture and agro-allied industries, building and construction, crafts and recycling, electrification and plumbing, and many other businesses.

The secretary declared that given the current rate of business development in Jigawa State, he is optimistic that Governor Namadi's agenda on poverty eradication in the state will soon be achieved. Poverty will become a thing of the past, replaced by prosperity and growth.

"SMEs are the backbone of economic development, and this initiative will greatly empower local entrepreneurs, reduce unemployment, and stimulate economic growth."

"Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) contribute about 46 per cent to 49 per cent of Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). They also account for a higher share of the workforce, employing about 84%, which leads to 96% of all Nigerian businesses being SMEs, with a high impact in agriculture, manufacturing, and education," the secretary stated.

He then called on members of his association and all beneficiaries of Governor Namadi's intervention to join hands and support the project of making Jigawa State prosperous and great, as enshrined in the state government's 12-point agenda.