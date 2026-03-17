Nigeria: Wike's Ally, Abuja Strongman, Philip Aduda Quits PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP suffered a major blow in the Federal Capital Territory FCT on Tuesday as former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, formally resigned his membership in the party.

Aduda, an ally of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, represented the FCT in the National Assembly for several years, announced his exit in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Karu Ward, Abuja.

In the letter sighted by Vanguard and dated March 17, 2026, the three-term Senator cited the persistent internal turmoil within the main opposition party as the primary reason for his departure.

"I write to formally notify you of my resignation as a member of the People's Democratic Party PDP with immediate effect due to the crisis in the party," Aduda stated in the brief but pointed letter.

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Despite his sudden exit, the former lawmaker expressed appreciation for the platform provided by the party throughout his extensive legislative career, which spanned the 7th, 8th and 9th Assemblies.

"I remain grateful for the opportunity the party gave me to serve in various elective positions in our nation," he added.

Aduda's resignation comes amid a backdrop of protracted leadership disputes and factional infighting that has plagued the PDP nationwide as it prepares for the 2027 electoral cycle.

A former Minority Whip and later Minority Leader of the Senate, Aduda was widely considered the face of the PDP in the FCT, having served as a Member of the House of Representatives for AMAC/Bwari (2003-2011) before his elevation to the Red Chamber.

While the letter did not specify his next political destination, many believe that he could be on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC where he is expected to clinch the ticket to again represent the territory in the 2027 general election.