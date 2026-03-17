Nairobi — The death toll from ongoing floods has climbed to seventy-one, with five additional fatalities reported by the National Police Service (NPS) as search and rescue operations continue nationwide.

Nairobi has recorded the highest number of deaths at thrity-six, followed by the Eastern region with nineteen, Rift Valley eight, Nyanza four, Coast three, and Central one.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, have displaced approximately 2,622 families, destroyed homes, and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and property.

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"The National Police Service, in collaboration with all relevant partners, continues to undertake arduous search and rescue operations across the country," the police said on Tuesday.

"We commend all responders, volunteers, and partners for their swift and selfless actions."

Authorities warned that the heavy rains are set to continue, coinciding with the onset of the March-May long rains season, which typically brings heavier precipitation to many regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said rainfall is expected across the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands, and the coastal region.

Some areas may experience isolated heavy downpours, which could disrupt travel, farming, and other outdoor activities.

"The week of March 17 to March 23 is expected to be dominated by rainfall across much of the country. Residents should remain alert to updates as precipitation patterns develop and intensify throughout the week," KMD said.

While northeastern and northwestern Kenya are expected to remain mostly dry, occasional showers cannot be ruled out, and residents are advised to stay vigilant.

Temperatures above 30°C are expected along the Coast, northeastern, and northwestern Kenya, while high-altitude areas such as the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, North Rift, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro could experience night-time lows below 10°C.

The NPS urged the public to exercise extreme caution, follow official advisories, and report emergencies through toll-free numbers 999, 911, 112, or via Fichua kwa DCI on 0800 722 203 / WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

"The National Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to serving and protecting the public," said Muchirinyaga, Director of Corporate Communications for the NPS.

With the long rains intensifying, authorities continue to monitor flood-prone areas and urge residents to take precautions against flooding, landslides, and other hazards.