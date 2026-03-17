Nigeria: Presidency Flags 'Fake' Trump Post On Tinubu, Borno Attacks

The Presidency has refuted a widely shared screenshot claiming to show a tweet by US President Donald Trump criticising Bola Tinubu over the security situation in the North-East, describing it as entirely false.

Presidential spokesman, Sunday Dare, responded on X on Tuesday, branding the circulating post "Fake!!!". He shared the altered image to counter the misinformation spreading online.

The supposed tweet, which gained traction on social media, accused Tinubu of mishandling insecurity and referenced his visit to the United Kingdom amid recent attacks in Maiduguri.

"The situation in Nigeria is a TOTAL DISASTER. Massive, coordinated suicide bombings tonight in Maiduguri," the fake tweet read.

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"A hospital, a major market, the post office--all hit! Many innocent people killed. This is what happens when you have NO LEADERSHIP and open borders for terrorists! While his country is in a state of NATIONAL EMERGENCY, President Tinubu is currently in the UK on a 'State Visit.'

"Unbelievable! Shaking hands and having fancy dinners while his people are being blown up? I don't think so! Prime Minister Starmer should tell him to get on a plane and GO HOME IMMEDIATELY."

Checks confirmed that the message does not appear on any verified accounts linked to Trump, including his official @realDonaldTrump handle or any White House platforms.

Meanwhile, coordinated attacks attributed to Boko Haram and ISWAP rocked Maiduguri on Monday evening, with multiple suicide bombings targeting busy locations shortly after the Ramadan fast was broken.

Authorities said at least 23 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in the explosions, which followed an earlier assault on a military facility in the Ajilari area.

In response, Tinubu stated that he had instructed top security and intelligence officials to move to Maiduguri and directly oversee operations aimed at restoring order.