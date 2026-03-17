Nigeria: ACPN Backs Soludo's Drug Reforms, Local Manufacturing Drive

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has pledged support for healthcare transformation in Anambra State, citing reforms targeting drug distribution, regulatory improvements, and expansion of local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

The pledge followed the second term inauguration of Gov. Charles Soludo, which the association described as endorsement of visionary leadership and people centred governance promoting sustainable development and inclusive healthcare advancement.

In a joint statement on Tuesday in Abuja, ACPN leaders Omokhafe Ashore and Felix Enendu commended the governor's recognition of pharmacists, recalling his description of them as central to healthcare delivery and system strengthening.

They said the state's business friendly policies were attracting pharmaceutical investors planning manufacturing facilities and distribution centres in Onitsha, expected to improve medicine access, create jobs, and strengthened the health economy.

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The association noted such investments would enhance availability of quality medicines, boost employment opportunities, and contribute to economic growth while reinforcing Anambra's position as a rising healthcare and pharmaceutical hub.

They said the governor's renewed mandate reflected public trust, adding that his administration had demonstrated commitment to progressive policies and reforms across healthcare, education, innovation, and technology sectors in the state.

According to them, the administration's approach aligns with national goals of strengthening healthcare systems and improving equitable access to safe, effective, and quality medicines through sustainable policy implementation across Nigeria.

They highlighted efforts to sanitise the pharmaceutical supply chain through Coordinated Wholesale Centres, noting facilities like the Oba hub support National Drug Distribution Guidelines and reduce circulation of fake medicines.

The ACPN said the initiative would enhance regulatory oversight, improve transparency, and strengthen integrity of drug distribution systems, critical components for effective healthcare delivery and improved patient safety nationwide.

They also commended industrialisation efforts in the health sector, including the Anambra Mixed Use Industrial City and pharmaceutical hub in Ogboji, boosting manufacturing, research, and regional competitiveness in drug production.

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According to them, the projects will promote local drug production, encourage research and development, and position Anambra as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub within Nigeria and across West Africa.

They recalled the governor's advocacy for local drug manufacturing as a pathway to national drug security, self-sufficiency, reduced import dependence, and improved resilience of healthcare and pharmaceutical systems.

The officials noted Soludo's engagements with industry players like May and Baker Nigeria Plc to encourage investment in indigenous research, innovation, and expansion of pharmaceutical production capacity within Nigeria.

They reaffirmed readiness to collaborate with government to advance reforms, adding that community pharmacists remained committed to supporting policies promoting healthcare transformation, improved access, and sustainable system development in Nigeria.