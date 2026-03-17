Nigeria's Wahid Oshodi Secures Landmark Role On World Table Tennis Board

press release

Mr Oshodi, who also serves as President of ITTF Africa, highlighted his focus on institutional stability and sustainable growth

Nigeria's Wahid Oshodi has made history following his appointment to the board of World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The appointment was announced during the ITTF Executive Board meeting held at the WTT headquarters in Singapore.

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Following portfolio allocations, ITTF President Petra Sörling and Executive Vice President Oshodi were named to represent the federation on the WTT Board. At a subsequent board meeting, Sörling was confirmed as chair, succeeding China's Liu Guoliang and Qatar's Khalil Al-Mohannadi.

As the majority owner of WTT, the ITTF said it remains committed to ensuring that the commercial platform delivers sustainable value for the sport and its 227 member associations worldwide. The appointments, it noted, reflect a renewed focus on governance, oversight and strategic direction.

Also retained on the board are Lei Zhenjian, representing World Sports, and Steve Dainton, the WTT Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking after her appointment, Sörling emphasised the importance of strong governance and long-term planning.

"The ITTF has always been the foundation on which table tennis thrives, and WTT is our instrument to take it further," she said. "As Chair of the Board, I am here to ensure that WTT operates with profitability, governance, accountability, and long-term vision. The potential is significant, and what we owe players, fans, and the broader table tennis community is the discipline to realise it."

Mr Oshodi, who also serves as President of ITTF Africa, highlighted his focus on institutional stability and sustainable growth.

"Strong governance is what gives an organisation the structure to grow sustainably. I look forward to contributing to that work as the Board focuses on putting solid foundations in place for WTT's long-term development."

His appointment marks a significant milestone, making him the first African to serve as a full director on the WTT Board.

Since its establishment in 2019, WTT has redefined professional table tennis through a modern, commercially driven structure designed to elevate the sport's global profile.

Mr Oshodi's elevation reinforces Africa's growing presence in global sports governance and underscores his influence within the ITTF leadership framework.

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He first gained prominence as president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, where he initiated reforms focused on governance, transparency and athlete development, alongside renewed investment in grassroots programmes and talent identification.

As ITTF Africa president, he further strengthened the continent's representation, championing initiatives to expand access to the sport, improve coaching standards and create competitive pathways for African players on the international stage.

His re-election as ITTF Executive Vice President positioned him at the centre of global decision-making in table tennis, consolidating his reputation for integrity, inclusivity and strategic vision.

Mr Oshodi's appointment to the WTT Board is widely seen as both a personal achievement and a continental breakthrough, reflecting Africa's increasing influence in international sports administration and its role in shaping the future of table tennis.