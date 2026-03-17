West Africa: Ghana, South Korea to Deepen Trade, Investment Ties - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana is poised to expand and deepen trade and investment cooperation with South Korea.

Speaking at the Ghana Day celebration on Friday in Seoul, South Korea, as part of his working visit to the Asian country, he called for stronger partnerships between businesses and institutions from both countries in strategic sectors like digital infrastructure and innovation, agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing and industrialisation, pharmaceutical production and health system strengthening, and renewable energy and the green economy, among others.

Ghana, President Mahama stressed, sees its relationship with South Korea "as a partnership of equals built on shared experiences of resilience, transformation, and economic progress."

"Within this changing global landscape, Ghana views its relationship with the Republic of Korea as a partnership of equals founded on shared experiences of resilience, hard work and national transformation," he said."Ghanaian businesses are ready to work with their Korean counterparts to build mutually beneficial enterprises across many sectors. We welcome increased Korean investment in Ghana, not only as a gateway to our national market but also as an entry point into the wider 1.4-billion-person African market," the President noted.Related Articles Foreign Ministry gets new advisory boardMay 15, 2025

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In another development, Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea, has conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration on President John Dramani Mahama.

The honour is in recognition of President Mahama's distinguished public service and leadership, national transformation, and economic development. The award of the honorary PhD was performed on Friday as part of President Mahama's five-day working visit to the Asian country.

Conferring the honour, President of Yonsei University, Professor Dong-Sup Yoon, noted that President Mahama, throughout his public life, has advanced the values of democracy, social justice, economic development, and regional cooperation.

"He is a distinguished leader who has served his nation with dedication across many levels of public service, including as Member of Parliament, Minister, Vice President, and President," he stated.

According to Professor Yoon, President Mahama's leadership had not only contributed to Ghana's transformation and development but also to peace and coexistence in West Africa, whilst shaping global conversations. That leadership, he noted, aligned with the ideals and principles of Yonsei University, hence the award of the degree.

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Recognising the importance of Africa in global affairs, he said Yonsei became the first university in South Korea to establish the Institute of African Studies and has progressively expanded both scholarly engagement and practical cooperation with Africa.

Accepting the honour, President Mahama said it was a demonstration of the deep respect, mutual relations, and admiration that existed between Ghana and South Korea.

He implored that the ties between the two countries grow deeper and stronger for the mutual benefit of its peoples, calling on global citizens to anchor their actions in truth and pursue excellence.

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