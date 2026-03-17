Ghana: National Federation of Masqueraders Unveils Black Star Carnival

The National Federation of Masqueraders and Fancy Dress of Ghana has unveiled plans to launch a nationwide carnival initiative designed to transform the country's vibrant masquerade tradition into a structured, revenue-generating tourism product.

Dubbed the 'Black Star Carnival,' the initiative will adopt a three-tiered approach, beginning with district-level celebrations, progressing to regional durbar, and culminating in a Grand National finale. The programme aims to harness the cultural and economic potential of the country's various fancy dress and masquerade traditions by creating a unified calendar of events that showcases Ghana's creative heritage to both domestic and international audiences.

A spokesperson, Dr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, speaking on behalf of the Federation, emphasised the economic rationale behind the structured approach.

"This is about transforming what has historically been a community-based tradition into a sustainable creative industry. By coordinating our efforts from the district level through to the national stage, we create multiple touchpoints for tourism engagement," he emphasised.Related Articles Unpredictable climatic conditions affect crop yield at AdaJanuary 10, 2022

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The carnival structure, according to Dr. Oduro Arhin, is a formalisation of what has largely remained an informal sector activity, designed to achieve three primary objectives: attract cultural tourism to communities across all 16 regions, generate tax revenue for the state through formalised events and services, and create sustainable income streams for the myriad stakeholders involved in the masquerade value chain.

These stakeholders include costume designers, mask carvers, event organisers, transport operators, and hospitality providers, all of whom stand to benefit from increased patronage.

Furthermore, Dr. Oduro Arhin Jnr noted that the Black Star Carnival would position Ghana as a premier destination for cultural tourism in West Africa, drawing comparison to established carnival destinations while maintaining the distinct character of Ghana's masquerade traditions.

The Federation has indicated that detailed guidelines for participation, including criteria for progression from district to regional and national levels, will be released in the coming weeks, with the inaugural edition of the carnival expected to commence later in the year.

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The Federation will work out models to help improve carnival performance by leveraging the expertise of the World Carnival Commission President and his team to partner with the federation in realistically designing a sustainable model to guide the Black Star Carnival.