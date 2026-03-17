Ghana: Chief Justice Declares ADR Week Nationwide

The Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has declared today, March 16 to 20, 2026, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week nationwide.

The week will be observed under the theme: 'Adoption of Innovation and Technology to enhance access to Justice Delivery through Alternative Dispute Resolution.'

A statement issued by the Judicial Service and signed by Ms. Christiana Puorideme, Acting Deputy Director of ADR, copied to The Ghanaian Times, said the week would provide an opportunity to engage the public on the role of ADR within the court system and its importance in seeking justice.

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The statement said 138 courts nationwide, comprising 35 Circuit Courts and 103 District Courts, would participate in the exercise by dedicating the week to the settlement of cases through ADR.

It said the Chief Justice would address the media on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the High Court in Sunyani in the Bono Region to mark the official opening of the ADR Week.

The statement encouraged members of the Bar, court users, the media, and the public to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service in order to ensure the success of the ADR Week during the Legal Year Term.

It said the Judicial Service had adopted ADR as part of its adjudication process under the "Court Connected ADR" programme.

The statement further noted that the initiative sought to make access to justice easier, less expensive, non-adversarial, expeditious, and flexible for all, particularly the underprivileged and vulnerable.

It urged the public to contact the ADR Department at the Law Court Complex, High Street, Accra, on mobile number 0243621987 or via email at nationalccadr@gmail.com for further information.