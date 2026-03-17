Ghana: Fetish Priest Remanded Over Death of Woman

The Adabraka District Court has remanded a fetish priest and herbalist over the death of a woman.

The plea of Michael Xorlali Alortusah, 25, was not taken.

He was ordered to reappear on March 25, 2026, pending efforts to retrieve missing body parts.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Issah Achiburi told the court that Alortusah, a fetish priest and herbalist at Awutu Bentum near Jei Krodua, was accused of killing Joyce Akua Ampomaa, a 40yearold trader from Akweiley, Kasoa.

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ASP Achiburi said the deceased had earlier sought herbal treatment from Alortusah for a leg problem in 2025.

On March 4, 2026, she visited him again for spiritual assistance to protect her business.

The court heard that after spiritual consultation, Alortusah instructed her to accompany him to his farm to collect herbs.

Whilst on the way, he allegedly attacked her with a cutlass, severed her head and legs, concealed the body in the bush and carried away the severed parts.

ASP Achiburi said on March 10, 2026, community members discovered the body near the suspect's farm and reported to the Jei Krodua Police Station.

Police recovered the body and conveyed it to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

He said Alortusah, who was later arrested, admitted the offence during interrogation and was arraigned before the court.

Investigations are ongoing and efforts are underway to retrieve the missing body parts. -