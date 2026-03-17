Ghana: Police Hospital Set to Carry Out Mass Burial for Unclaimed Bodies

The Police Hospital has announced plans to carry out a mass burial for 260 unidentified and unclaimed bodies currently deposited at its morgue.

A statement issued by the hospital's management and signed by the Public Affairs Officer, Faustina Nunekpeku, said the exercise would take place 21 days after the publication of the notice.

According to the statement, the bodies include paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, as well as victims of accidents and crime.

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The hospital explained that the exercise forms part of efforts to ensure that the deceased are laid to rest with dignity in line with public health regulations.

Management said the situation serves as a reminder of the importance of proper identification and urged the public to take steps to safeguard their personal details while travelling or going about their daily activities.

The hospital also advised individuals to always carry valid identification, such as a national identification card or an organisational ID, to make it easier for authorities to identify them in the event of an emergency or unforeseen incident.

It also encouraged the public to share emergency contact information with close family members and friends, noting that such contacts could help authorities quickly reach relatives in cases of medical emergencies or other crises.

Those who live alone were advised to keep a list of emergency contacts in easily accessible places.

The statement further urged families and friends to maintain regular communication and keep track of the whereabouts of their loved ones, particularly the elderly, minors and persons with mental health challenges who may be more vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the public has been encouraged to contact the pathology department of the Police Hospital to help identify any missing relatives before the scheduled mass burial.