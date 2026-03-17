Ghana: 'National Commitment Key to Combating Kidney Disease'

THE Sustainable Health Education and Intervention Limited (SHEILD), a non-governmental organisation, has called for a stronger national commitment to tackling kidney disease through policy support, public awareness and investment in healthcare infrastructure.

In a press statement issued and signed by its Board Chair, Dr Sylvia J. Anie, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, in commemoration of the World Kidney Day which was marked on Thursday, SHEILD raised concerns about the rise in kidney cases recorded in the country.

"Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is increasingly affecting people of all ages in Ghana, often linked to conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and untreated infections. Many patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, when treatment options are limited and costly," the statement said.

"Ghanaians present late due to low awareness, limited screening and financial barriers. Globally, kidney disease is among the leading causes of death, with millions of people requiring dialysis or transplantation to survive. In Ghana, access to such life-saving treatment remains uneven, particularly outside major urban centres," it added.

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According to the statement, the NGO had made various interventions to help address the issue of kidney disease, including the expansion of kidney care and health education across the country and the establishment of two clinics with support from the corporate sector and partners to improve access to diagnostic and treatment services.

The statement urged all relevant stakeholders to work together to increase public awareness of kidney disease risk factors, promote regular health screenings, improve access to affordable dialysis and treatment, support organ donation awareness initiatives, and strengthen primary healthcare systems.

Additionally, the NGO, through the statement, encouraged Ghanaians to adopt healthy lifestyle practices to protect kidney function and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every individual had the knowledge, tools and services needed to live a healthy life.