Ghana: UCC Confers Distinguished Fellow Award On Vice President

THE University of Cape Coast (UCC) has conferred its first-ever Distinguished Fellow Award on the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to education, leadership and national development.

In a citation, the University acknowledged the Vice President's distinguished service to her alma mater (UCC) as an illustrious alumna and her unwavering commitment to society at large.

"Your tireless advocacy for equity and the rights of women, children, and marginalised, as well as your outstanding contributions to academia, governance, leadership, and policy implementation in the broader education sector, stand as highly commendable achievements", the citation indicated.

It further referred to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as an outstanding alumna, phenomenal woman of substance, indefatigable woman of many firsts, leader, scholar, researcher, writer, administrator, role model, mother and a mentor.

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In her acceptance speech, the Vice President expressed gratitude to the university for the honour and reaffirmed her belief that education must lead to meaningful change in society. She said universities should continue to engage communities and ensure that knowledge generated within academic institutions addresses real societal needs.

According to her, the true value of knowledge was measured by how it helps solve problems and improves the wellbeing of people. She emphasized integrity and commitment to public service, saying, "Not a single scandal."

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, acknowledged the immense contribution of the Vice President in the university's history, explaining that she left a lasting impact on the growth and international recognition.

The Vice President, according to Prof. Aheto, championed academic excellence and strengthened UCC's global reputation through strategic partnerships with universities around the world during her tenure as Vice-Chancellor.

He said her leadership led to several key developments, including the establishment of the Oil and Gas Institute, the Faculty of Law, the Amissah Arthur Language Centre and a crèche at the preschool.

Other projects completed during her tenure, he elaborated, included the expansion of the University Printing Press, the Faculty of Education Lecture Theatre Complex, and the Diagnostic Centre at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Prof. Aheto said the strong foundation laid during her leadership had contributed to the university's current global recognition.

Touching on challenges, the acting Vice Chancellor said the university was currently facing student accommodation issues, as existing residential facilities can no longer meet the needs of the growing student population.

The Chancellor of the university, Sir Sam Jonah, who presented the award to the Vice President, praised her for her outstanding contributions to academia, governance and public service.

Dr Jonah described Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as a respected scholar and leader whose work has had a strong impact on education and national policy. He also commended her long-standing advocacy for equity, particularly her efforts to promote the rights of women, children and other marginalised groups.

He noted that her commitment to education and social justice continues to inspire many young scholars and leaders across the country.

"Today is historic. For the first time in the history of this great university, we confer the title of Distinguished Fellow, and we do so upon a daughter of this university who is worthy of being the first," he opined.

He described Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as a trailblazer whose achievements had opened doors for many young women in Ghana and beyond, saying, "She broke through not by confrontation but through undeniable excellence."

Sir Jonah further indicated that as Vice-Chancellor, the Vice President strengthened academic programmes, deepened the university's research culture and enhanced its engagement with national development.

"She governed with a steady and calm hand, a clear mind and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of every member of the university community," he outlined.

He, on his part, acknowledged the immense contribution of the Vice President in the university's history, explaining that she left a lasting impact on the growth and international recognition.

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The Vice President, according to Prof. Aheto, championed academic excellence and strengthened UCC's global reputation through strategic partnerships with universities around the world during her tenure as Vice-Chancellor.

He said her leadership led to several key developments, including the establishment of the Oil and Gas Institute, the Faculty of Law, the Amissah Arthur Language Centre and a crèche at the preschool.

Other projects completed during her tenure, he elaborated, included the expansion of the University Printing Press, the Faculty of Education Lecture Theatre Complex, and the Diagnostic Centre at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Prof. Aheto said the strong foundation laid during her leadership had contributed to the university's current global recognition.

Touching on challenges, the acting Vice Chancellor said the university was currently facing student accommodation issues, as existing residential facilities can no longer meet the needs of the growing student population.