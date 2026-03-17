Ghana: Paramount Chief of Atebubu Seeks Getfund Support for Education Infrastructure

His Royal Majesty Ohempon Dr. Yeboah Asiamah, Paramount Chief of Atebubu and President of the Atebubu Traditional Council, on Wednesday paid a high-level courtesy call on the Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Mr. Paul Adjei, to seek support for critical educational infrastructure in the Atebubu Traditional Area.

During the meeting held at the GETFund offices, Ohempon commended the Fund for its transformative contributions to educational development across Ghana, noting that many of the country's most important educational facilities have been made possible through GETFund interventions.

He stressed, however, that Atebubu has been left behind, with infrastructure failing to keep pace with growing demand.

The Paramount Chief, as part of presentation, presented five priority infrastructure projects to the GETFund Administrator for consideration:

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They are the construction of a new Municipal Education Directorate Office Complex in Atebubu, construction of a residential bungalow for the Municipal Director of Education, construction of a new Owusu Asare Basic School building, support for the ATSEC Model Basic School relocation and classroom project and GETFund scholarship opportunities for students from the Atebubu Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief drew particular attention to the deteriorating state of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Education Directorate building, constructed around 1956 and never substantially renovated, describing it as no longer fit for purpose.

He also highlighted the alarming condition of the Owusu Asare Basic School, calling it unacceptable that the school honouring the revered founder of the town operates from such dilapidated structures.

Demonstrating that leadership must begin at home, Ohempon informed the GETFund Administrator that the Atebubu Traditional Council has already initiated the ATSEC Model School relocation project, including the production of approximately 15,000 building blocks to support the construction of a new classroom facility.

This gesture, according to the Chief was a tangible show of community commitment to educational development.

The Paramount Chief also briefed Mr Adjei on the newly established Atebubuman Education Secretariat, a body set up by the Traditional Council to coordinate scholarship support, recognise outstanding teachers, drive educational advocacy, build capacity, and forge strategic partnerships to improve educational outcomes in the area.

Responding, GETFund Administrator Mr. Mr Adjei received the delegation and commended Ohempon for his strong commitment to human capital development.

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He assured the Paramount Chief and the people of Atebubu that the five priority projects and the scholarship requests would receive serious consideration in line with GETFund's mandate.

The Administrator also introduced a new GETFund policy initiative encouraging Old Students' Associations and corporate institutions to contribute resources to school infrastructure projects. Under the scheme, corporate organisations that invest in educational projects through GETFund may benefit from tax relief incentives through the Ghana Revenue Authority. This forms part of a broader strategy to stimulate greater private sector participation in education.

The Administrator assured Ohempon of a strong and sustained working relationship between GETFund and the Atebubu Traditional Council, pledging that the municipality would benefit from future educational development initiatives.

Ohempon was accompanied by: Nana Kwabena Kyere III (Adontenhene), Nana Owusu Aduomi (Anantahene), Nana Boakye Yiadom (Okyeame), Nana Akua Fosuaa Sikafutro (Nsumankwaahemaa), Raphael Kofi Gapson (NDC Bono East Regional Treasurer), Frank Adu Sarkodie (Special Royal Aide), Samuel Tuah (Special Royal Aide), Gideon Agyekumhene (Special Royal Aide), and Augustine Joseph Kumah (Special Royal Aide).

The GETFund delegation included: Mr. Paul Adjei (Administrator), Madam Jacqueline Asante (Principal Administrative Manager & Personal Aide to the Administrator), and Mr. Bailon Afful (Ag. Head of Corporate Affairs).