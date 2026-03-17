Ghana: Lordina Mahama Inaugurates Renovated Anyima Health Centre

As part of its medical outreach, the Lordina Foundation has renovated and equipped the Anyima Health Centre in the Kintampo South District in Bono East Region.

The renovation is to improve maternal and child health care in particular and general health care delivery in the area.

It brings to six the number of facilities constructed or renovated by the Foundation; and comes barely two weeks after the commissioning of a maternity ward for the Asukawkaw Health Centre in the Oti region.

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With the renovation, the Anyima Health Centre is positioned to provide improved primary health care to over 3,000 residents in the area including Jema, Amoma, Kranbenko and Apesika.

The renovated Health Centre has an Out Patient Department, a consulting room, an examination room, a delivery room, a labour ward, a children's ward and male and female wards.

Other important additions include an adolescent centre, laboratory, dispensary, offices for nurses and midwives and an emergency room.

The facility is also equipped with new beds and mattresses for the wards, examination beds, an electric obstetric bed, an infant incubator, an infant phototherapy unit, an ultrasound system, a digital electrocardiogram, oxygen equipment, delivery set, patient monitoring devices and essential neonatal care equipment.

Commissioning the renovated centre on Saturday, President and Founder of the Foundation and First Lady, Lordina Mahama said the Foundation is of the conviction that every Ghanaian community deserves access to quality health care, especially for maternal and infant health.

According to Mrs Mahama, Ghana's maternal mortality rate which is nearly 300 deaths per 100,000 live births and infant mortality of about 32 deaths per 1,000 live births were disturbing.

"Behind these numbers are mothers, daughters, sisters and precious children whose lives could be saved with timely access to quality health care facilities and skilled birth attendants," she said.

Many of these "preventable" maternal related deaths, the First Lady said occurred because expectant mothers have to travel long distances to access basic maternal care because facilities lack essential equipment or because health facilities are in a very poor condition for many years.

To this end, she said the Anyima renovated facility ticks both boxes for effective health care delivery as she urged the community and professionals to take good care of the facility so it could serve generations.

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Obrempong Ameyaw Amponsem II, Chief of the Anyima Traditional Area, expressed the appreciation of the area to MrsnMahama and the Foundation for the gesture and assured of their commitment to ensure the facility outlived generations to serve the people.

The Queenmother of Anyima, Nana Saa Gyamfuah II, on behalf of the people presented a citation to Mrs Mahama in recognition of her commitment to promoting women's empowerment, maternal and child health and vulnerable groups.