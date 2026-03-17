Ghana: Aduana Thrash Liberty Youth to Book Semi-Finals

Aduana FC storm into MTN FA Cup semi-finals with a convincing win over Techiman Liberty Youth.

Aduana FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Techiman Liberty Youth 3-0 and secure a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing MTN FA Cup on Saturday.

The Premier League side proved too strong for their Division One opponents at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, producing a clinical display to keep their hopes of silverware firmly alive.

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Aduana FC broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when striker Daouda Ben Sidibe finished off a well-worked move to hand the Fire Club a deserved lead before the break.

The Dormaa-based side maintained their attacking momentum in the second half and doubled their advantage nine minutes from regulation time through Alex Boakye, whose goal effectively put the contest beyond the reach of Liberty Youth.

With the Division One side struggling to respond, Emmanuel Marfo added the final touch to an impressive performance, scoring two minutes into stoppage time to seal a convincing victory for Aduana FC.

Winger Henson Amponsah was named Man of the Match after an outstanding display that played a key role in Aduana FC's attacking dominance throughout the game.

Defensive stalwart Alex Boakye, who also got his name on the scoresheet, was recognised as the Best Defender for his commanding performance at the back and crucial contribution to the team's victory.

Despite the defeat, Techiman Liberty Youth had a bright spark as Koulibaly Andrews was honoured as the Most Promising Player, acknowledging his effort and potential during the contest.

The emphatic win propels Aduana FC into the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup, where they will face Nations FC, who defeated Berekum Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw at the same venue yesterday.